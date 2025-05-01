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Aerobic Respiration Summary quiz

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  • What are the starting molecules involved in aerobic respiration?
    The starting molecules are Carbon Dioxide, ATP, FADH2, and NADH.
  • Which stage of food catabolism is the Krebs Cycle?
    The Krebs Cycle is stage 3 of food catabolism.
  • What is the starting material for the Krebs Cycle?
    The starting material is 2 Acetyl CoA molecules.
  • How many CO2 molecules are produced in the Krebs Cycle?
    Four CO2 molecules are produced in the Krebs Cycle.
  • How many ATP molecules are produced during the Krebs Cycle?
    Two ATP molecules are produced during the Krebs Cycle.
  • What are the total outputs of FADH2 and NADH from the Krebs Cycle?
    The Krebs Cycle produces 2 FADH2 and 6 NADH molecules.
  • What is the end molecule of the Krebs Cycle?
    The end molecule is Oxaloacetate.
  • What is the role of FADH2 and NADH in oxidative phosphorylation?
    FADH2 and NADH from the Krebs Cycle are used in oxidative phosphorylation to transfer electrons.
  • How much CO2 is produced during oxidative phosphorylation?
    No CO2 is produced during oxidative phosphorylation.
  • What is the theoretical maximum ATP yield from oxidative phosphorylation?
    The theoretical maximum ATP yield is 18 ATP molecules.
  • What happens to FADH2 and NADH during oxidative phosphorylation?
    FADH2 and NADH are oxidized and do not produce more FADH2 or NADH in this stage.
  • What is the final electron acceptor in oxidative phosphorylation?
    The final electron acceptor is O2 (oxygen).
  • What is formed when oxygen accepts electrons in oxidative phosphorylation?
    Water is formed when oxygen accepts electrons.
  • What are the total outputs for the common metabolic pathway (stages 3 and 4)?
    The total outputs are 4 CO2, 20 ATP, 2 FADH2, and 6 NADH.
  • Which stages make up the common metabolic pathway in aerobic respiration?
    Stages 3 (Krebs Cycle) and 4 (oxidative phosphorylation) make up the common metabolic pathway.