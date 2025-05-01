What are the starting molecules involved in aerobic respiration? The starting molecules are Carbon Dioxide, ATP, FADH2, and NADH.

Which stage of food catabolism is the Krebs Cycle? The Krebs Cycle is stage 3 of food catabolism.

What is the starting material for the Krebs Cycle? The starting material is 2 Acetyl CoA molecules.

How many CO2 molecules are produced in the Krebs Cycle? Four CO2 molecules are produced in the Krebs Cycle.

How many ATP molecules are produced during the Krebs Cycle? Two ATP molecules are produced during the Krebs Cycle.

What are the total outputs of FADH2 and NADH from the Krebs Cycle? The Krebs Cycle produces 2 FADH2 and 6 NADH molecules.