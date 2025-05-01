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What are the starting molecules involved in aerobic respiration? The starting molecules are Carbon Dioxide, ATP, FADH2, and NADH. Which stage of food catabolism is the Krebs Cycle? The Krebs Cycle is stage 3 of food catabolism. What is the starting material for the Krebs Cycle? The starting material is 2 Acetyl CoA molecules. How many CO2 molecules are produced in the Krebs Cycle? Four CO2 molecules are produced in the Krebs Cycle. How many ATP molecules are produced during the Krebs Cycle? Two ATP molecules are produced during the Krebs Cycle. What are the total outputs of FADH2 and NADH from the Krebs Cycle? The Krebs Cycle produces 2 FADH2 and 6 NADH molecules. What is the end molecule of the Krebs Cycle? The end molecule is Oxaloacetate. What is the role of FADH2 and NADH in oxidative phosphorylation? FADH2 and NADH from the Krebs Cycle are used in oxidative phosphorylation to transfer electrons. How much CO2 is produced during oxidative phosphorylation? No CO2 is produced during oxidative phosphorylation. What is the theoretical maximum ATP yield from oxidative phosphorylation? The theoretical maximum ATP yield is 18 ATP molecules. What happens to FADH2 and NADH during oxidative phosphorylation? FADH2 and NADH are oxidized and do not produce more FADH2 or NADH in this stage. What is the final electron acceptor in oxidative phosphorylation? The final electron acceptor is O2 (oxygen). What is formed when oxygen accepts electrons in oxidative phosphorylation? Water is formed when oxygen accepts electrons. What are the total outputs for the common metabolic pathway (stages 3 and 4)? The total outputs are 4 CO2, 20 ATP, 2 FADH2, and 6 NADH. Which stages make up the common metabolic pathway in aerobic respiration? Stages 3 (Krebs Cycle) and 4 (oxidative phosphorylation) make up the common metabolic pathway.
Aerobic Respiration Summary quiz
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