21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
Aerobic Respiration Summary
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
Aerobic Respiration Summary - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
On a tight schedule?Get a 10 bullets summary of the topic
1
concept
Aerobic Respiration Summary Concept 1
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
2
example
Aerobic Respiration Summary Example 1
Video duration:51s
Play a video:
3
ProblemProblem
Which is the primary function of Electron Transport Chain in aerobic respiration?
A
Synthesize ATP by oxidative phosphorylation.
B
Degrade proteins to amino acids.
C
Transport electrons from NADH and FADH2.
D
Produce oxygen and water.
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Aerobic Respiration Summary