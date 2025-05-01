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Anaerobic Respiration Energy-generating process occurring without oxygen, resulting in less ATP production compared to aerobic pathways. Electron Transport Chain Series of protein complexes in mitochondria responsible for transferring electrons to generate ATP in the presence of oxygen. Fermentation Cytosolic process that regenerates NAD+ from NADH, enabling glycolysis to continue in the absence of oxygen. Glycolysis Initial metabolic pathway breaking down glucose into pyruvate, yielding ATP and NADH in the cytosol. Pyruvate Three-carbon molecule produced from glycolysis, serving as a key intermediate in both aerobic and anaerobic pathways. Lactate Fermentation Pathway in animal muscle cells where pyruvate is reduced to lactate, allowing continued ATP production during low oxygen. Alcohol Fermentation Two-step process in yeast and bacteria converting pyruvate to ethanol and carbon dioxide, regenerating NAD+. NAD+ Electron carrier molecule regenerated during fermentation, essential for sustaining glycolysis under anaerobic conditions. NADH Reduced electron carrier formed during glycolysis, later oxidized to regenerate NAD+ in fermentation. Lactate Dehydrogenase Enzyme catalyzing the reversible reduction of pyruvate to lactate, facilitating NADH oxidation. Alcohol Dehydrogenase Enzyme responsible for reducing an aldehyde intermediate to ethanol during alcohol fermentation. Pyruvate Decarboxylase Enzyme catalyzing the removal of carbon dioxide from pyruvate, forming an aldehyde in alcohol fermentation. Acetyl CoA Formation Aerobic process converting pyruvate for entry into the citric acid cycle, bypassed during anaerobic respiration. Cytosol Cellular compartment where glycolysis and fermentation occur, especially under anaerobic conditions. Mitochondrial Matrix Site of aerobic pyruvate metabolism, inaccessible to pyruvate during anaerobic respiration.
Anaerobic Respiration definitions
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