Anaerobic Respiration Energy-generating process occurring without oxygen, resulting in less ATP production compared to aerobic pathways.

Electron Transport Chain Series of protein complexes in mitochondria responsible for transferring electrons to generate ATP in the presence of oxygen.

Fermentation Cytosolic process that regenerates NAD+ from NADH, enabling glycolysis to continue in the absence of oxygen.

Glycolysis Initial metabolic pathway breaking down glucose into pyruvate, yielding ATP and NADH in the cytosol.

Pyruvate Three-carbon molecule produced from glycolysis, serving as a key intermediate in both aerobic and anaerobic pathways.

Lactate Fermentation Pathway in animal muscle cells where pyruvate is reduced to lactate, allowing continued ATP production during low oxygen.