Why can't the electron transport chain (ETC) produce ATP during anaerobic respiration? Because oxygen is not present to serve as the final electron acceptor, so the ETC cannot function.

Where does fermentation occur in the cell during anaerobic respiration? Fermentation occurs in the cytosol of the cell.

What happens to pyruvate in the absence of oxygen? Pyruvate is redirected to fermentation instead of entering the mitochondrial matrix for acetyl CoA formation.

What is regenerated during fermentation that allows glycolysis to continue? NAD+ is regenerated during fermentation, allowing glycolysis to continue.

How many ATP molecules are produced per glucose during glycolysis under anaerobic conditions? Only 2 ATP molecules are produced per glucose during glycolysis in anaerobic conditions.

Why is anaerobic respiration less efficient than aerobic respiration? Because it produces much less ATP since the ETC and oxidative phosphorylation cannot occur without oxygen.