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Anaerobic Respiration quiz

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  • Why can't the electron transport chain (ETC) produce ATP during anaerobic respiration?
    Because oxygen is not present to serve as the final electron acceptor, so the ETC cannot function.
  • Where does fermentation occur in the cell during anaerobic respiration?
    Fermentation occurs in the cytosol of the cell.
  • What happens to pyruvate in the absence of oxygen?
    Pyruvate is redirected to fermentation instead of entering the mitochondrial matrix for acetyl CoA formation.
  • What is regenerated during fermentation that allows glycolysis to continue?
    NAD+ is regenerated during fermentation, allowing glycolysis to continue.
  • How many ATP molecules are produced per glucose during glycolysis under anaerobic conditions?
    Only 2 ATP molecules are produced per glucose during glycolysis in anaerobic conditions.
  • Why is anaerobic respiration less efficient than aerobic respiration?
    Because it produces much less ATP since the ETC and oxidative phosphorylation cannot occur without oxygen.
  • What enzyme reduces pyruvate to lactate in animal muscle cells?
    Lactate dehydrogenase reduces pyruvate to lactate.
  • During lactate fermentation, what happens to NADH?
    NADH is oxidized to NAD+ during lactate fermentation.
  • Is the reaction catalyzed by lactate dehydrogenase reversible or irreversible?
    It is a reversible reaction.
  • In which organisms does alcohol fermentation primarily occur?
    Alcohol fermentation primarily occurs in certain bacteria and yeast.
  • What are the two main products of alcohol fermentation?
    The two main products are ethanol and carbon dioxide (CO2).
  • What enzyme catalyzes the decarboxylation of pyruvate in alcohol fermentation?
    Pyruvate decarboxylase catalyzes the decarboxylation of pyruvate.
  • What is lost from pyruvate during the first step of alcohol fermentation?
    One carbon atom is lost as carbon dioxide (CO2).
  • What enzyme reduces the aldehyde intermediate to ethanol in alcohol fermentation?
    Alcohol dehydrogenase reduces the aldehyde intermediate to ethanol.
  • What is the main purpose of fermentation in anaerobic respiration?
    The main purpose is to regenerate NAD+ so glycolysis can continue producing ATP.