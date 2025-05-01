Arrhenius Acid A substance that, when dissolved in water, increases the concentration of hydrogen ions in the solution.

Arrhenius Base A substance that, when dissolved in water, increases the concentration of hydroxide ions in the solution.

Binary Acid A type of acid composed of hydrogen and one other nonmetal element, typically forming in aqueous solutions.

Oxy Acid A type of acid containing hydrogen, oxygen, and another element, usually forming ions in water.

Hydrogen Ion A positively charged particle released by acids in water, responsible for acidic properties.

Hydroxide Ion A negatively charged particle released by bases in water, responsible for basic properties.