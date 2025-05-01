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Arrhenius Acid A substance that, when dissolved in water, increases the concentration of hydrogen ions in the solution. Arrhenius Base A substance that, when dissolved in water, increases the concentration of hydroxide ions in the solution. Binary Acid A type of acid composed of hydrogen and one other nonmetal element, typically forming in aqueous solutions. Oxy Acid A type of acid containing hydrogen, oxygen, and another element, usually forming ions in water. Hydrogen Ion A positively charged particle released by acids in water, responsible for acidic properties. Hydroxide Ion A negatively charged particle released by bases in water, responsible for basic properties. Aqueous Solution A mixture where water acts as the solvent, allowing acids and bases to dissociate into ions. Dissociation The process by which a compound separates into ions when dissolved in water. Concentration The amount of a specific ion or substance present in a given volume of solution. Limitation A restriction or shortcoming, such as the inability of a theory to explain behavior outside aqueous solutions. Strong Acid A substance that completely separates into ions in water, maximizing hydrogen ion presence. Weak Acid A substance that only partially separates into ions in water, resulting in fewer hydrogen ions. Solvent A medium, typically water, in which substances dissolve to form a solution. Product A substance formed as a result of the dissociation of an acid or base in water. Ion An atom or molecule with an electric charge, produced when acids or bases dissociate in water.
Arrhenius Acid and Base definitions
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