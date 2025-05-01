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Arrhenius Acid and Base quiz

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  • What are the two main types of acids discussed in the context of Arrhenius acids and bases?
    The two main types are binary acids and oxy acids.
  • Who developed the earliest and broadest definition of acids and bases?
    Arrhenius developed the earliest and broadest definition near the end of the 19th century.
  • According to Arrhenius, what ion must a compound produce in water to be considered an acid?
    It must increase the concentration of H+ ions in water.
  • What is an example of an Arrhenius acid and its dissociation in water?
    HCl is an example; it dissociates into H+ and Cl- in water.
  • According to Arrhenius, what ion must a compound produce in water to be considered a base?
    It must increase the concentration of OH- ions in water.
  • What is an example of an Arrhenius base and its dissociation in water?
    NaOH is an example; it dissociates into Na+ and OH- in water.
  • What is a major limitation of the Arrhenius definition of acids and bases?
    It only applies to aqueous solutions and does not account for acids or bases outside of water.
  • Why does the Arrhenius definition not recognize some compounds as acids or bases?
    Because it requires the presence of H+ for acids and OH- for bases, excluding compounds without these ions.
  • Does the Arrhenius definition apply to both strong and weak acids?
    Yes, as long as the compound produces H+ in water, it is considered an Arrhenius acid.
  • What fundamental ions did Arrhenius use to identify acids and bases?
    He used the H+ cation for acids and the OH- anion for bases.
  • Why is the Arrhenius definition considered broad?
    It was the first definition developed and includes any compound with H+ or OH-.
  • What must you determine to classify a compound as an Arrhenius acid, base, or neither?
    You must look at the products formed when the compound dissociates in water.
  • What happens if a compound does not produce H+ or OH- in water according to Arrhenius?
    It is classified as neither an Arrhenius acid nor base.
  • What is the solvent required for the Arrhenius definition to apply?
    The solvent must be water (aqueous solution).
  • What will be discussed in later, more precise definitions of acids and bases?
    Later definitions will address the limitations of Arrhenius and include compounds without H+ or OH-.