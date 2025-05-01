What are the two main types of acids discussed in the context of Arrhenius acids and bases? The two main types are binary acids and oxy acids.

Who developed the earliest and broadest definition of acids and bases? Arrhenius developed the earliest and broadest definition near the end of the 19th century.

According to Arrhenius, what ion must a compound produce in water to be considered an acid? It must increase the concentration of H+ ions in water.

What is an example of an Arrhenius acid and its dissociation in water? HCl is an example; it dissociates into H+ and Cl- in water.

According to Arrhenius, what ion must a compound produce in water to be considered a base? It must increase the concentration of OH- ions in water.

What is an example of an Arrhenius base and its dissociation in water? NaOH is an example; it dissociates into Na+ and OH- in water.