The most general definition for acids and bases was developed by Svante Arrhenius near the end of the 19th century.
According to Svante Arrhenius the two most important ions fundamental to the concept of acids and bases were H3O+ , the hydronium ion, and OH –, the hydroxide ion.
Arrhenius Acids & Bases Concept 1
An Arrhenius acid increases the H+ ion when dissolved in a solvent.
An Arrhenius base increases the OH – ion when dissolved in a solvent.
Which ions are formed from the dissociation of the following compound?
