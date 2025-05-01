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What is the main difference between crystalline and amorphous solids? Crystalline solids have highly ordered arrangements of particles, while amorphous solids have randomly arranged particles with no discernible pattern. What are the four main types of crystalline solids? The four main types are ionic solids, molecular solids, covalent network solids, and metals. What is the smallest unit in an ionic solid? The smallest unit in an ionic solid is the ion, specifically a cation and an anion. What type of electrostatic force holds ionic solids together? Ionic solids are held together by the attraction between positive and negative ions. What are two typical properties of ionic solids? Ionic solids tend to be brittle and hard, and they have high melting points. Give an example of an ionic solid. A common example of an ionic solid is sodium chloride (NaCl). What is the smallest unit in a molecular solid? The smallest unit in a molecular solid is the molecule. What type of forces hold molecular solids together? Molecular solids are held together by intermolecular forces. How do the melting points of molecular solids compare to ionic solids? Molecular solids generally have low to moderate melting points, which are lower than those of ionic solids. What is an example of a molecular solid? Ice (solid H2O) is an example of a molecular solid. What is the smallest unit in a covalent network solid? The smallest unit in a covalent network solid is the atom. What are the properties of covalent network solids? Covalent network solids are extremely hard and have very high melting points. Name a common example of a covalent network solid. Diamond, a form of carbon, is a common example of a covalent network solid. What is unique about the structure and melting point of amorphous solids? Amorphous solids lack a regular pattern and do not have a distinct melting point. What unusual property do amorphous solids like glass or tar exhibit? Amorphous solids can flow, which is a property usually associated with liquids and gases, not solids.
Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids quiz
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Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids
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