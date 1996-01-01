Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Gases, Liquids and Solids

Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids

Crystalline solids represent structures with well-organized patterns and shapes. Amorphous solids represent structures that lack an organized pattern or shape. 

Crystalline vs Amorphous Solids

Problem

What is the major electrostatic force found within an ammonia molecule, NH3

Problem

As it cools off, olive oil slowly hardens and forms a solid over a range of temperatures. Which best describes it as a solid?

Problem

Compound A is hard, doesn’t conduct electricity, and melts at 1400ºC. Compound A represents which of the following:

Problem

Classify each solid as amorphous, molecular, network covalent, alloy or ionic.

a) Steel                                                    ______________________
b) CO2                                                     ______________________
c) Graphite                                              ______________________
d) CaCO3                                                 ______________________
e) Bronze, an alloy of Cu and Sn           ______________________

