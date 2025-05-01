Mitochondria Organelle responsible for most cellular energy production, featuring specialized membranes and compartments for efficient ATP synthesis.

Cristae Folded inner membranes within mitochondria that increase surface area, enhancing the organelle's capacity for ATP generation.

Matrix Internal compartment of mitochondria where metabolic pathways occur, surrounded by the inner membrane and cristae.

Outer Membrane External boundary of mitochondria, separating the organelle from the cytoplasm and providing structural support.

Inner Membrane Mitochondrial layer containing cristae, crucial for housing proteins involved in ATP synthesis.

Intermembrane Space Region between the inner and outer mitochondrial membranes, playing a role in cellular energy processes.