Back
Mitochondria Organelle responsible for most cellular energy production, featuring specialized membranes and compartments for efficient ATP synthesis. Cristae Folded inner membranes within mitochondria that increase surface area, enhancing the organelle's capacity for ATP generation. Matrix Internal compartment of mitochondria where metabolic pathways occur, surrounded by the inner membrane and cristae. Outer Membrane External boundary of mitochondria, separating the organelle from the cytoplasm and providing structural support. Inner Membrane Mitochondrial layer containing cristae, crucial for housing proteins involved in ATP synthesis. Intermembrane Space Region between the inner and outer mitochondrial membranes, playing a role in cellular energy processes. ATP High-energy molecule composed of adenine, ribose, and three phosphates, serving as the main energy currency in cells. Adenine Nitrogenous base forming part of ATP, contributing to the molecule's structure and energy storage capability. Ribose Five-carbon sugar in ATP, linking adenine to phosphate groups and forming the backbone of the molecule. Phosphate Group Component of ATP, whose high-energy bonds release energy upon hydrolysis, enabling cellular work. ADP Molecule formed after ATP loses one phosphate, containing two phosphates and capable of being recharged to ATP. AMP Low-energy molecule with a single phosphate, resulting from further hydrolysis of ADP. Inorganic Phosphate Phosphate ion released during ATP hydrolysis, not bonded to carbon, and involved in energy transfer. Phosphorus-Oxygen Bond High-energy linkage in ATP, whose cleavage releases energy essential for cellular processes. Glucose 6-Phosphate Phosphorylated glucose molecule produced by coupling ATP hydrolysis with glucose phosphorylation, key in metabolism.
ATP and Energy definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
ATP and Energy
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
7 problems
Topic
Ernest
Intro to Cofactors
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
1 problem
Topic
KeyshawnDavis
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy - Part 1 of 2
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
KeyshawnDavis
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy - Part 2 of 2
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Nicole