Skip to main content
Back

ATP and Energy definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Mitochondria
    Organelle responsible for most cellular energy production, featuring specialized membranes and compartments for efficient ATP synthesis.
  • Cristae
    Folded inner membranes within mitochondria that increase surface area, enhancing the organelle's capacity for ATP generation.
  • Matrix
    Internal compartment of mitochondria where metabolic pathways occur, surrounded by the inner membrane and cristae.
  • Outer Membrane
    External boundary of mitochondria, separating the organelle from the cytoplasm and providing structural support.
  • Inner Membrane
    Mitochondrial layer containing cristae, crucial for housing proteins involved in ATP synthesis.
  • Intermembrane Space
    Region between the inner and outer mitochondrial membranes, playing a role in cellular energy processes.
  • ATP
    High-energy molecule composed of adenine, ribose, and three phosphates, serving as the main energy currency in cells.
  • Adenine
    Nitrogenous base forming part of ATP, contributing to the molecule's structure and energy storage capability.
  • Ribose
    Five-carbon sugar in ATP, linking adenine to phosphate groups and forming the backbone of the molecule.
  • Phosphate Group
    Component of ATP, whose high-energy bonds release energy upon hydrolysis, enabling cellular work.
  • ADP
    Molecule formed after ATP loses one phosphate, containing two phosphates and capable of being recharged to ATP.
  • AMP
    Low-energy molecule with a single phosphate, resulting from further hydrolysis of ADP.
  • Inorganic Phosphate
    Phosphate ion released during ATP hydrolysis, not bonded to carbon, and involved in energy transfer.
  • Phosphorus-Oxygen Bond
    High-energy linkage in ATP, whose cleavage releases energy essential for cellular processes.
  • Glucose 6-Phosphate
    Phosphorylated glucose molecule produced by coupling ATP hydrolysis with glucose phosphorylation, key in metabolism.