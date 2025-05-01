What is the primary function of mitochondria in the cell? The primary function of mitochondria is to produce ATP, serving as the powerhouse of the cell.

What are cristae in mitochondria and what is their purpose? Cristae are the folded inner membranes of mitochondria that increase surface area for ATP production.

What does ATP stand for? ATP stands for Adenosine Triphosphate.

What three components make up an ATP molecule? ATP is made up of adenine (a nitrogenous base), ribose (a sugar), and three phosphate groups.

What is the result of ATP hydrolysis? ATP hydrolysis produces ADP (Adenosine Diphosphate), inorganic phosphate (Pi), and releases energy.

What is the difference between ATP, ADP, and AMP? ATP has three phosphates, ADP has two, and AMP has one phosphate group.