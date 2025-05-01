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What is the primary function of mitochondria in the cell? The primary function of mitochondria is to produce ATP, serving as the powerhouse of the cell. What are cristae in mitochondria and what is their purpose? Cristae are the folded inner membranes of mitochondria that increase surface area for ATP production. What does ATP stand for? ATP stands for Adenosine Triphosphate. What three components make up an ATP molecule? ATP is made up of adenine (a nitrogenous base), ribose (a sugar), and three phosphate groups. What is the result of ATP hydrolysis? ATP hydrolysis produces ADP (Adenosine Diphosphate), inorganic phosphate (Pi), and releases energy. What is the difference between ATP, ADP, and AMP? ATP has three phosphates, ADP has two, and AMP has one phosphate group. What type of bond in ATP stores high energy? The high energy is stored in the phosphorus-oxygen (P-O) bonds between the phosphate groups. What is released when a phosphate group is removed from ATP? When a phosphate group is removed from ATP, inorganic phosphate and energy are released. What is the process called when water is used to break a phosphate bond in ATP? This process is called hydrolysis. Why is ATP considered a high-energy molecule? ATP is considered high-energy because breaking its phosphate bonds releases significant energy. How does ATP hydrolysis help drive unfavorable metabolic reactions? The energy released from ATP hydrolysis is coupled to unfavorable reactions, making them proceed. What is the role of the mitochondria's matrix? The matrix is the innermost compartment of the mitochondria where parts of ATP production occur. What is the space between the inner and outer mitochondrial membranes called? It is called the intermembrane space. What happens to glucose in the presence of ATP during metabolism? ATP hydrolysis provides energy to add a phosphate to glucose, forming glucose 6-phosphate. Why must some metabolic reactions be coupled with ATP hydrolysis? Some reactions are energetically unfavorable and require the energy from ATP hydrolysis to proceed.
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