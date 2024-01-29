21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
ATP and Energy
ATP and Energy - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Structure of Mitochondria Concept 1
Video duration:1m
Structure of Mitochondria Example 1
Video duration:30s
Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Concept 2
Video duration:2m
Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Example 2
Video duration:1m
Hydrolysis of Adenosine Diphosphate yields:
A
Ribose, inorganic phosphate, and energy.
B
Adenosine Monophosphate, one inorganic phosphate, and chemical (potential) energy.
C
Adenosine Monophosphate, three inorganic phosphates, and energy.
D
Adenosine Monophosphate, one inorganic phosphate, and kinetic energy.
Coupled Reactions Concept 3
Video duration:1m
Coupled Reactions Example 3
Video duration:1m
ProblemProblem
An athlete is training for a marathon. Every mile that the athlete runs, an average of 117.5 kcal of energy is expanded. How many moles of ATP would the athlete burn during a full marathon (26.2 mi)? Use conversion factor: 1 mole ATP = 7.3 kcal.
A
22.47 moles ATP
B
4.22 x 105 moles ATP
C
22,473 moles ATP
D
421.7 moles ATP
