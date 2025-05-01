Autoionization A process where identical molecules interact to produce ions, crucial for understanding solution acidity and basicity.

Amphoteric A property allowing a substance to function as either an acid or a base depending on the reaction context.

Hydronium Ion A positively charged ion formed when a water molecule gains a proton, central to measuring solution acidity.

Hydroxide Ion A negatively charged ion produced when a water molecule loses a proton, key to determining solution basicity.

Ionization Constant of Water A specific equilibrium constant representing the product of hydronium and hydroxide ion concentrations in water.

Kw A symbol denoting the ionization constant of water, with a standard value of 1.0 x 10^-14 at 25°C.