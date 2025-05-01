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Autoionization A process where identical molecules interact to produce ions, crucial for understanding solution acidity and basicity. Amphoteric A property allowing a substance to function as either an acid or a base depending on the reaction context. Hydronium Ion A positively charged ion formed when a water molecule gains a proton, central to measuring solution acidity. Hydroxide Ion A negatively charged ion produced when a water molecule loses a proton, key to determining solution basicity. Ionization Constant of Water A specific equilibrium constant representing the product of hydronium and hydroxide ion concentrations in water. Kw A symbol denoting the ionization constant of water, with a standard value of 1.0 x 10^-14 at 25°C. Equilibrium Constant A ratio expressing the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium, excluding liquids and solids. Aqueous Solution A mixture where water serves as the solvent, allowing for ion interactions and equilibrium processes. Acidity A characteristic determined by the concentration of hydronium ions present in a solution. Basicity A characteristic defined by the concentration of hydroxide ions within a solution. Neutral Solution A state where hydronium and hydroxide ion concentrations are equal, resulting in neither acidic nor basic properties. pH A logarithmic scale value reflecting the concentration of hydronium ions in a solution. pOH A logarithmic scale value indicating the concentration of hydroxide ions in a solution. Temperature Dependence A relationship where the value of the ionization constant of water changes as temperature varies.
Auto-Ionization definitions
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