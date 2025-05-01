Benzene A six-membered aromatic ring with unique stability due to delocalized pi electrons, resisting addition reactions.

Aromatic Compound A molecule with a cyclic, planar structure and delocalized pi electrons, resulting in unusual chemical stability.

Substitution Reaction A process where an atom, typically hydrogen, on a ring is replaced by another group without disrupting aromaticity.

Halogenation A reaction introducing a halogen atom, such as bromine or chlorine, onto an aromatic ring using a matching catalyst.

Friedel-Crafts Alkylation A method for attaching an alkyl group to an aromatic ring using an alkyl halide and a matching aluminum-based catalyst.

Catalyst A substance, often a metal halide, that accelerates aromatic substitution without being consumed in the reaction.