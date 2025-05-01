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Benzene Reactions definitions

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  • Benzene
    A six-membered aromatic ring with unique stability due to delocalized pi electrons, resisting addition reactions.
  • Aromatic Compound
    A molecule with a cyclic, planar structure and delocalized pi electrons, resulting in unusual chemical stability.
  • Substitution Reaction
    A process where an atom, typically hydrogen, on a ring is replaced by another group without disrupting aromaticity.
  • Halogenation
    A reaction introducing a halogen atom, such as bromine or chlorine, onto an aromatic ring using a matching catalyst.
  • Friedel-Crafts Alkylation
    A method for attaching an alkyl group to an aromatic ring using an alkyl halide and a matching aluminum-based catalyst.
  • Catalyst
    A substance, often a metal halide, that accelerates aromatic substitution without being consumed in the reaction.
  • Alkyl Halide
    An organic molecule containing an alkyl group bonded to a halogen, serving as a reagent in alkylation.
  • Aromaticity
    A property of cyclic molecules with delocalized electrons, conferring exceptional stability and unique reactivity.
  • Pi Bond
    A type of covalent bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, contributing to electron delocalization in rings.
  • Hydrogen Atom
    A substituent on benzene that is replaced during substitution reactions, maintaining the ring's aromatic nature.
  • Bromine
    A halogen element used as a reagent or catalyst component in aromatic halogenation reactions.
  • Chlorine
    A halogen element that can substitute a hydrogen on benzene in the presence of a matching catalyst.
  • FeBr3
    An iron(III) bromide compound acting as a catalyst for introducing bromine into an aromatic ring.
  • FeCl3
    An iron(III) chloride compound used as a catalyst for aromatic chlorination reactions.
  • AlCl3
    An aluminum chloride catalyst essential for Friedel-Crafts alkylation with alkyl chlorides.