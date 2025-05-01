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Benzene A six-membered aromatic ring with unique stability due to delocalized pi electrons, resisting addition reactions. Aromatic Compound A molecule with a cyclic, planar structure and delocalized pi electrons, resulting in unusual chemical stability. Substitution Reaction A process where an atom, typically hydrogen, on a ring is replaced by another group without disrupting aromaticity. Halogenation A reaction introducing a halogen atom, such as bromine or chlorine, onto an aromatic ring using a matching catalyst. Friedel-Crafts Alkylation A method for attaching an alkyl group to an aromatic ring using an alkyl halide and a matching aluminum-based catalyst. Catalyst A substance, often a metal halide, that accelerates aromatic substitution without being consumed in the reaction. Alkyl Halide An organic molecule containing an alkyl group bonded to a halogen, serving as a reagent in alkylation. Aromaticity A property of cyclic molecules with delocalized electrons, conferring exceptional stability and unique reactivity. Pi Bond A type of covalent bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, contributing to electron delocalization in rings. Hydrogen Atom A substituent on benzene that is replaced during substitution reactions, maintaining the ring's aromatic nature. Bromine A halogen element used as a reagent or catalyst component in aromatic halogenation reactions. Chlorine A halogen element that can substitute a hydrogen on benzene in the presence of a matching catalyst. FeBr3 An iron(III) bromide compound acting as a catalyst for introducing bromine into an aromatic ring. FeCl3 An iron(III) chloride compound used as a catalyst for aromatic chlorination reactions. AlCl3 An aluminum chloride catalyst essential for Friedel-Crafts alkylation with alkyl chlorides.
Benzene Reactions definitions
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