13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Benzene Reactions
1
concept
Benzene Reactions Concept 1
1m
2
concept
Halogenation Reactions Concept 2
1m
3
example
Halogenation Reactions Example 1
undefinedm
4
ProblemProblem
Name the product of the following benzene halogenation reaction.
A
chlorobenzene
B
1,1-dichlorobenzene
C
1,2-dichlorobenzene
D
1,4-dichlorobenzene
5
concept
Friedel Craft Alkylation Concept 3
1m
6
example
Friedel Craft Alkylation Example 2
undefinedm
7
concept
Summary of Benzene Reactions Concept 4
1m
8
ProblemProblem
Provide a complete reaction of benzene Friedel Crafts alkylation with 2-bromo-2-methylpropane and name the product.
A
B
C
D
9
ProblemProblem
Fill in the missing reagent for the provided reaction.
A
B
C
D
