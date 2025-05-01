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Why does benzene undergo substitution reactions instead of addition reactions? Benzene undergoes substitution reactions to maintain its unique aromatic stability, which would be lost in addition reactions. What type of compound is benzene classified as? Benzene is classified as an aromatic compound. What is substituted onto the benzene ring during halogenation? A halogen atom, either bromine or chlorine, is substituted onto the benzene ring. Which catalyst is required for the halogenation of benzene with Br2? FeBr3 is required as the catalyst when using Br2 for halogenation. What must match between the halogen reagent and the catalyst in benzene halogenation? The halogen in the reagent (Br2 or Cl2) must match the halogen in the catalyst (FeBr3 or FeCl3). What is the general outcome of a benzene halogenation reaction? One hydrogen atom on benzene is replaced by a halogen atom. What is the reagent used in Friedel-Crafts Alkylation? An alkyl halide is used as the reagent in Friedel-Crafts Alkylation. Which catalyst is used in Friedel-Crafts Alkylation with an alkyl chloride? AlCl3 (aluminum chloride) is used as the catalyst with an alkyl chloride. What group is substituted onto the benzene ring in Friedel-Crafts Alkylation? An alkyl group is substituted onto the benzene ring. What happens to a hydrogen atom on benzene during both halogenation and Friedel-Crafts Alkylation? A hydrogen atom is replaced by either a halogen or an alkyl group. Why are the catalysts in both halogenation and Friedel-Crafts Alkylation required to match the halogen in the reagent? The catalyst must match the halogen to properly activate the reagent for the substitution reaction. What is the product called when a methyl group is substituted onto benzene? The product is called methylbenzene. How are halogenation and Friedel-Crafts Alkylation reactions similar? Both are substitution reactions that use similar catalysts and replace a hydrogen atom on benzene. What is the role of FeCl3 in benzene reactions? FeCl3 acts as a catalyst in the halogenation of benzene with Cl2. What is the main reason benzene does not undergo addition reactions like alkenes? Benzene avoids addition reactions to preserve its highly stable aromatic structure.
Benzene Reactions quiz
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