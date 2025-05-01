Why does benzene undergo substitution reactions instead of addition reactions? Benzene undergoes substitution reactions to maintain its unique aromatic stability, which would be lost in addition reactions.

What type of compound is benzene classified as? Benzene is classified as an aromatic compound.

What is substituted onto the benzene ring during halogenation? A halogen atom, either bromine or chlorine, is substituted onto the benzene ring.

Which catalyst is required for the halogenation of benzene with Br2? FeBr3 is required as the catalyst when using Br2 for halogenation.

What must match between the halogen reagent and the catalyst in benzene halogenation? The halogen in the reagent (Br2 or Cl2) must match the halogen in the catalyst (FeBr3 or FeCl3).

What is the general outcome of a benzene halogenation reaction? One hydrogen atom on benzene is replaced by a halogen atom.