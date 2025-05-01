Boiling Point Elevation Phenomenon where adding solute to a solvent increases the temperature at which the solvent boils.

Normal Boiling Point Temperature at which a pure solvent transitions to vapor without any solute present.

Boiling Point of Solution Temperature at which a solvent containing dissolved solute changes to vapor.

Solute Substance dissolved in a solvent, causing changes in physical properties like boiling point.

Solvent Primary liquid in which a solute is dissolved to form a solution.

Delta Tb Symbol representing the increase in boiling point due to the presence of a solute.