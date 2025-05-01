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Boiling Point Elevation Phenomenon where adding solute to a solvent increases the temperature at which the solvent boils. Normal Boiling Point Temperature at which a pure solvent transitions to vapor without any solute present. Boiling Point of Solution Temperature at which a solvent containing dissolved solute changes to vapor. Solute Substance dissolved in a solvent, causing changes in physical properties like boiling point. Solvent Primary liquid in which a solute is dissolved to form a solution. Delta Tb Symbol representing the increase in boiling point due to the presence of a solute. Van't Hoff Factor Number indicating how many particles a compound produces in solution, affecting boiling point change. Boiling Point Constant Proportionality value (kb) unique to each solvent, used in calculating boiling point elevation. Molality Concentration unit defined as moles of solute per kilogram of solvent. Colligative Properties Physical properties of solutions that depend on solute particle number, not their identity. Non-volatile Compound Substance with negligible vapor pressure, not easily entering the gas phase. Non-ionic Compound Molecule that does not dissociate into ions when dissolved in a solvent. Covalent Compound Molecule formed by sharing electrons, typically not producing ions in solution. Electrolyte Substance that dissociates into ions in solution, influencing properties like boiling point.
Boiling Point Elevation definitions
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