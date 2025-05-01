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Boiling Point Elevation definitions

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  • Boiling Point Elevation
    Phenomenon where adding solute to a solvent increases the temperature at which the solvent boils.
  • Normal Boiling Point
    Temperature at which a pure solvent transitions to vapor without any solute present.
  • Boiling Point of Solution
    Temperature at which a solvent containing dissolved solute changes to vapor.
  • Solute
    Substance dissolved in a solvent, causing changes in physical properties like boiling point.
  • Solvent
    Primary liquid in which a solute is dissolved to form a solution.
  • Delta Tb
    Symbol representing the increase in boiling point due to the presence of a solute.
  • Van't Hoff Factor
    Number indicating how many particles a compound produces in solution, affecting boiling point change.
  • Boiling Point Constant
    Proportionality value (kb) unique to each solvent, used in calculating boiling point elevation.
  • Molality
    Concentration unit defined as moles of solute per kilogram of solvent.
  • Colligative Properties
    Physical properties of solutions that depend on solute particle number, not their identity.
  • Non-volatile Compound
    Substance with negligible vapor pressure, not easily entering the gas phase.
  • Non-ionic Compound
    Molecule that does not dissociate into ions when dissolved in a solvent.
  • Covalent Compound
    Molecule formed by sharing electrons, typically not producing ions in solution.
  • Electrolyte
    Substance that dissociates into ions in solution, influencing properties like boiling point.