Bond Angle Angle formed by two adjacent atoms connected to a central atom within a molecule, influenced by electron group arrangement.

Central Atom Atom in a molecule to which other atoms are bonded and around which electron groups are arranged.

Lone Pair Non-bonding pair of electrons on the central atom that increases electron repulsion and reduces bond angles.

Ideal Bond Angle Optimal angle between bonds when the central atom has zero lone pairs, resulting in minimal electron repulsion.

Electron Group Region of electron density around a central atom, including both bonding pairs and lone pairs.

Bonding Group Set of electrons shared between the central atom and a surrounding atom, forming a chemical bond.