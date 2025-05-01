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Bond Angle Angle formed by two adjacent atoms connected to a central atom within a molecule, influenced by electron group arrangement. Central Atom Atom in a molecule to which other atoms are bonded and around which electron groups are arranged. Lone Pair Non-bonding pair of electrons on the central atom that increases electron repulsion and reduces bond angles. Ideal Bond Angle Optimal angle between bonds when the central atom has zero lone pairs, resulting in minimal electron repulsion. Electron Group Region of electron density around a central atom, including both bonding pairs and lone pairs. Bonding Group Set of electrons shared between the central atom and a surrounding atom, forming a chemical bond. Repulsion Force between electron groups that pushes them apart, affecting the spatial arrangement and bond angles. Decreased Bond Angle Angle smaller than the ideal value due to the presence of one or more lone pairs on the central atom. 180 Degrees Ideal bond angle for a central atom with two electron groups and no lone pairs, resulting in a linear arrangement. 120 Degrees Ideal bond angle for a central atom with three electron groups and no lone pairs, forming a trigonal planar shape. 109.5 Degrees Ideal bond angle for a central atom with four electron groups and no lone pairs, characteristic of a tetrahedral geometry. Spatial Arrangement Three-dimensional positioning of atoms and electron groups around a central atom, determining bond angles. Bonding Electron Pair Pair of electrons shared between the central atom and a surrounding atom, contributing to molecular shape. Molecular Geometry Overall shape of a molecule as determined by the arrangement of electron groups around the central atom.
Bond Angles (Simplified) definitions
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