Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
According to the VSEPR Model, bond angles result from surrounding elements and lone pairs around the central element positioning themselves at an optimal distance.
Bond Angles (Simplified) Concept 1
Bond Angles (Simplified) Example 1
Bond Angles (Simplified) Concept 2
Bond angles can further differentiate molecules that possess the same number of electron groups.
Bond Angles (Simplified) Example 2
Determine the bond angle for the following compound:BeCl2.
Determine the bond angle for the thiocyanate ion, SCN–.
Determine the Cl–O–Cl bond angle for the OCl2 molecule.