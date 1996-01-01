Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Molecular Compounds

Bond Angles (Simplified)

Next Topic

According to the VSEPR Model, bond angles result from surrounding elements and lone pairs around the central element positioning themselves at an optimal distance.

Ideal Bond Angles

1

concept

Bond Angles (Simplified) Concept 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

example

Bond Angles (Simplified) Example 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3

concept

Bond Angles (Simplified) Concept 2

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Bond angles can further differentiate molecules that possess the same number of electron groups.

4

example

Bond Angles (Simplified) Example 2

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
5
Problem

Determine the bond angle for the following compound:BeCl2.

6
Problem

Determine the bond angle for the thiocyanate ion, SCN.

7
Problem

Determine the Cl–O–Cl bond angle for the OCl2 molecule.

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.