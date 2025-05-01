Bond Energy Amount of energy stored in a bond between atoms, crucial for understanding molecular stability and reaction energetics.

Bond Enthalpy Alternative term for the energy required to break a bond, often represented as Delta H BE in calculations.

Delta H BE Symbol representing the energy associated with breaking a specific bond in a molecule.

Enthalpy of Reaction Overall heat change during a chemical reaction, calculated using bond energies or enthalpies of formation.

Heat of Reaction Another name for the enthalpy change that occurs when reactants convert to products.

Endothermic Process Type of reaction where energy is absorbed, indicated by a positive sign, typically involving bond breaking.