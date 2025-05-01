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Bond Energy Amount of energy stored in a bond between atoms, crucial for understanding molecular stability and reaction energetics. Bond Enthalpy Alternative term for the energy required to break a bond, often represented as Delta H BE in calculations. Delta H BE Symbol representing the energy associated with breaking a specific bond in a molecule. Enthalpy of Reaction Overall heat change during a chemical reaction, calculated using bond energies or enthalpies of formation. Heat of Reaction Another name for the enthalpy change that occurs when reactants convert to products. Endothermic Process Type of reaction where energy is absorbed, indicated by a positive sign, typically involving bond breaking. Exothermic Process Type of reaction where energy is released, indicated by a negative sign, often associated with bond formation. Reactants Substances present at the start of a reaction, whose bond energies are used in enthalpy calculations. Products Substances formed as a result of a reaction, considered in energy calculations for enthalpy changes. Enthalpy of Formation Energy change when one mole of a compound forms from its elements, used in alternative enthalpy calculations. Thermal Chemistry Branch of chemistry focused on heat changes and energy flow during chemical reactions. Positive Sign Indicator used in thermochemistry to show energy absorption, especially in endothermic reactions. Negative Sign Indicator used in thermochemistry to show energy release, especially in exothermic reactions.
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Bond Energy
7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
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Thermochemical Equations
7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
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7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium - Part 1 of 3
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7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium - Part 2 of 3
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7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium - Part 3 of 3
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