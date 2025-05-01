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Bond Energy definitions

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  • Bond Energy
    Amount of energy stored in a bond between atoms, crucial for understanding molecular stability and reaction energetics.
  • Bond Enthalpy
    Alternative term for the energy required to break a bond, often represented as Delta H BE in calculations.
  • Delta H BE
    Symbol representing the energy associated with breaking a specific bond in a molecule.
  • Enthalpy of Reaction
    Overall heat change during a chemical reaction, calculated using bond energies or enthalpies of formation.
  • Heat of Reaction
    Another name for the enthalpy change that occurs when reactants convert to products.
  • Endothermic Process
    Type of reaction where energy is absorbed, indicated by a positive sign, typically involving bond breaking.
  • Exothermic Process
    Type of reaction where energy is released, indicated by a negative sign, often associated with bond formation.
  • Reactants
    Substances present at the start of a reaction, whose bond energies are used in enthalpy calculations.
  • Products
    Substances formed as a result of a reaction, considered in energy calculations for enthalpy changes.
  • Enthalpy of Formation
    Energy change when one mole of a compound forms from its elements, used in alternative enthalpy calculations.
  • Thermal Chemistry
    Branch of chemistry focused on heat changes and energy flow during chemical reactions.
  • Positive Sign
    Indicator used in thermochemistry to show energy absorption, especially in endothermic reactions.
  • Negative Sign
    Indicator used in thermochemistry to show energy release, especially in exothermic reactions.