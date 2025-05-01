What is another name for bond energy? Bond energy is also called bond enthalpy.

What symbol is commonly used to represent bond energy? Bond energy is represented by Delta H BE.

What does bond energy measure in a molecule? Bond energy measures the amount of energy stored in a bond between atoms in a molecule.

How can bond energy values be used in chemistry calculations? Bond energy values can be used to calculate the enthalpy of reaction (Delta H of reaction).

What is another term for the enthalpy of reaction? The enthalpy of reaction is also called the heat of reaction.

What happens to energy during an endothermic process? In an endothermic process, energy is absorbed to break a bond.