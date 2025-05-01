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Bond Energy quiz

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  • What is another name for bond energy?
    Bond energy is also called bond enthalpy.
  • What symbol is commonly used to represent bond energy?
    Bond energy is represented by Delta H BE.
  • What does bond energy measure in a molecule?
    Bond energy measures the amount of energy stored in a bond between atoms in a molecule.
  • How can bond energy values be used in chemistry calculations?
    Bond energy values can be used to calculate the enthalpy of reaction (Delta H of reaction).
  • What is another term for the enthalpy of reaction?
    The enthalpy of reaction is also called the heat of reaction.
  • What happens to energy during an endothermic process?
    In an endothermic process, energy is absorbed to break a bond.
  • What sign is associated with energy change in an endothermic reaction?
    A positive sign is associated with energy change in an endothermic reaction.
  • What happens to energy during an exothermic process?
    In an exothermic process, energy is released or lost.
  • What sign is associated with energy change in an exothermic reaction?
    A negative sign is associated with energy change in an exothermic reaction.
  • When given individual bond energies, what is the formula for enthalpy of reaction?
    The formula is enthalpy of reaction equals reactants minus products.
  • When given enthalpy of formation for whole compounds, what is the formula for enthalpy of reaction?
    The formula is products minus reactants.
  • Which formula do you use when given individual bond enthalpies?
    You use reactants minus products when given individual bond enthalpies.
  • Why is understanding bond energy important in thermal chemistry?
    Understanding bond energy is essential for studying thermal chemistry and related reactions.
  • What does a positive Delta H BE indicate about a reaction?
    A positive Delta H BE indicates that the reaction is endothermic and energy is absorbed.
  • What does a negative Delta H BE indicate about a reaction?
    A negative Delta H BE indicates that the reaction is exothermic and energy is released.