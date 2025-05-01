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What is another name for bond energy? Bond energy is also called bond enthalpy. What symbol is commonly used to represent bond energy? Bond energy is represented by Delta H BE. What does bond energy measure in a molecule? Bond energy measures the amount of energy stored in a bond between atoms in a molecule. How can bond energy values be used in chemistry calculations? Bond energy values can be used to calculate the enthalpy of reaction (Delta H of reaction). What is another term for the enthalpy of reaction? The enthalpy of reaction is also called the heat of reaction. What happens to energy during an endothermic process? In an endothermic process, energy is absorbed to break a bond. What sign is associated with energy change in an endothermic reaction? A positive sign is associated with energy change in an endothermic reaction. What happens to energy during an exothermic process? In an exothermic process, energy is released or lost. What sign is associated with energy change in an exothermic reaction? A negative sign is associated with energy change in an exothermic reaction. When given individual bond energies, what is the formula for enthalpy of reaction? The formula is enthalpy of reaction equals reactants minus products. When given enthalpy of formation for whole compounds, what is the formula for enthalpy of reaction? The formula is products minus reactants. Which formula do you use when given individual bond enthalpies? You use reactants minus products when given individual bond enthalpies. Why is understanding bond energy important in thermal chemistry? Understanding bond energy is essential for studying thermal chemistry and related reactions. What does a positive Delta H BE indicate about a reaction? A positive Delta H BE indicates that the reaction is endothermic and energy is absorbed. What does a negative Delta H BE indicate about a reaction? A negative Delta H BE indicates that the reaction is exothermic and energy is released.
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