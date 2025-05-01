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Bronsted Lowry Acid and Base definitions

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  • Bronsted-Lowry Acid
    A substance that donates a proton (H+) to another species, not limited to aqueous solutions.
  • Bronsted-Lowry Base
    A substance that accepts a proton (H+) from another species, often possessing lone pairs or negative charge.
  • Arrhenius Acid
    A substance that increases the concentration of H+ ions when dissolved in water.
  • Arrhenius Base
    A substance that increases the concentration of OH- ions when dissolved in water.
  • Proton
    A hydrogen ion (H+) transferred between acids and bases in Bronsted-Lowry reactions.
  • Conjugate Acid-Base Pair
    Two species related by the gain or loss of a single hydrogen ion, differing by only one H+.
  • Conjugate Acid
    The species formed when a base gains a proton, becoming more positive in charge.
  • Conjugate Base
    The species formed when an acid loses a proton, often carrying a negative charge.
  • Amphoteric Species
    A substance capable of acting as either an acid or a base depending on its reaction partner.
  • Electronegativity
    A measure of an atom's ability to attract electrons, influencing acid strength when bonded to hydrogen.
  • Acid Strength
    A property indicating how readily a substance donates a proton; stronger acids have weaker conjugate bases.
  • Base Strength
    A property indicating how readily a substance accepts a proton; stronger bases have weaker conjugate acids.
  • Polar Bond
    A bond between atoms with differing electronegativities, making hydrogen more easily donated as H+.
  • Hydronium Ion
    The H3O+ ion formed when water accepts a proton, commonly present in acidic solutions.
  • Ionization
    The process by which a molecule forms ions in solution, often incomplete for weak acids and bases.