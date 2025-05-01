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Bronsted-Lowry Acid A substance that donates a proton (H+) to another species, not limited to aqueous solutions. Bronsted-Lowry Base A substance that accepts a proton (H+) from another species, often possessing lone pairs or negative charge. Arrhenius Acid A substance that increases the concentration of H+ ions when dissolved in water. Arrhenius Base A substance that increases the concentration of OH- ions when dissolved in water. Proton A hydrogen ion (H+) transferred between acids and bases in Bronsted-Lowry reactions. Conjugate Acid-Base Pair Two species related by the gain or loss of a single hydrogen ion, differing by only one H+. Conjugate Acid The species formed when a base gains a proton, becoming more positive in charge. Conjugate Base The species formed when an acid loses a proton, often carrying a negative charge. Amphoteric Species A substance capable of acting as either an acid or a base depending on its reaction partner. Electronegativity A measure of an atom's ability to attract electrons, influencing acid strength when bonded to hydrogen. Acid Strength A property indicating how readily a substance donates a proton; stronger acids have weaker conjugate bases. Base Strength A property indicating how readily a substance accepts a proton; stronger bases have weaker conjugate acids. Polar Bond A bond between atoms with differing electronegativities, making hydrogen more easily donated as H+. Hydronium Ion The H3O+ ion formed when water accepts a proton, commonly present in acidic solutions. Ionization The process by which a molecule forms ions in solution, often incomplete for weak acids and bases.
Bronsted Lowry Acid and Base definitions
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