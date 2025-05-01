Bronsted-Lowry Acid A substance that donates a proton (H+) to another species, not limited to aqueous solutions.

Bronsted-Lowry Base A substance that accepts a proton (H+) from another species, often possessing lone pairs or negative charge.

Arrhenius Acid A substance that increases the concentration of H+ ions when dissolved in water.

Arrhenius Base A substance that increases the concentration of OH- ions when dissolved in water.

Proton A hydrogen ion (H+) transferred between acids and bases in Bronsted-Lowry reactions.

Conjugate Acid-Base Pair Two species related by the gain or loss of a single hydrogen ion, differing by only one H+.