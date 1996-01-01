Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
In 1923, Johannes Brønsted and Thomas Lowry developed a new set of definitions for acids and bases.
According to Brønsted and Lowry, an acid was classified as a proton donor while a base was a proton acceptor.
Bronsted Lowry Acids & Bases Concept 1
Bronsted Lowry Acids & Bases Example 1
Bronsted Lowry Acids & Bases Example 2
Write the formula of the conjugate base for the following compound:
H2Se
Write the formula of the conjugate for the following compound:
NH2NH2
Brønsted – Lowry acid and base reactions create products that are conjugates of the reactants.
Bronsted Lowry Acids & Bases Example 3
Bronsted Lowry Acids & Bases Example 4
Which of the following is a Bronsted-Lowry acid?
Determine the chemical equation that would result when carbonate, CO32-, reacts with water.