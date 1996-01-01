Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Acids and Bases

Bronsted Lowry Acid and Base

Next Topic

In 1923, Johannes Brønsted and Thomas Lowry developed a new set of definitions for acids and bases. 

Understanding Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases

According to Brønsted and Lowry, an acid was classified as a proton donor while a base was a proton acceptor. 

1

concept

Bronsted Lowry Acids & Bases Concept 1

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content
2

example

Bronsted Lowry Acids & Bases Example 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3

example

Bronsted Lowry Acids & Bases Example 2

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4
Problem

Write the formula of the conjugate base for the following compound:

H2Se

5
Problem

Write the formula of the conjugate for the following compound:

NH2NH2

Brønsted – Lowry Reactions

Brønsted – Lowry acid and base reactions create products that are conjugates of the reactants. 

Content
6

example

Bronsted Lowry Acids & Bases Example 3

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
7

example

Bronsted Lowry Acids & Bases Example 4

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
8
Problem

Which of the following is a Bronsted-Lowry acid?

9
Problem

Determine the chemical equation that would result when carbonate, CO32-, reacts with water.

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.