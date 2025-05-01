What is the Bronsted-Lowry definition of an acid? A Bronsted-Lowry acid is a proton (H+) donor.

How does the Bronsted-Lowry definition of a base differ from the Arrhenius definition? Bronsted-Lowry defines a base as a proton (H+) acceptor, while Arrhenius requires a base to produce OH- in water.

What is a conjugate acid-base pair according to Bronsted-Lowry? A conjugate acid-base pair consists of two species that differ by only one hydrogen ion (H+).

Give an example of a conjugate acid-base pair. H2O and OH- are a conjugate acid-base pair, differing by one H+.

Can Bronsted-Lowry acids and bases exist in non-aqueous solutions? Yes, Bronsted-Lowry acids and bases can exist in non-aqueous solutions, unlike Arrhenius acids and bases.

What must a molecule have to be a Bronsted-Lowry acid? It must contain a hydrogen atom (H+) that can be donated.