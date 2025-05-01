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Bronsted Lowry Acid and Base quiz

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  • What is the Bronsted-Lowry definition of an acid?
    A Bronsted-Lowry acid is a proton (H+) donor.
  • How does the Bronsted-Lowry definition of a base differ from the Arrhenius definition?
    Bronsted-Lowry defines a base as a proton (H+) acceptor, while Arrhenius requires a base to produce OH- in water.
  • What is a conjugate acid-base pair according to Bronsted-Lowry?
    A conjugate acid-base pair consists of two species that differ by only one hydrogen ion (H+).
  • Give an example of a conjugate acid-base pair.
    H2O and OH- are a conjugate acid-base pair, differing by one H+.
  • Can Bronsted-Lowry acids and bases exist in non-aqueous solutions?
    Yes, Bronsted-Lowry acids and bases can exist in non-aqueous solutions, unlike Arrhenius acids and bases.
  • What must a molecule have to be a Bronsted-Lowry acid?
    It must contain a hydrogen atom (H+) that can be donated.
  • What property allows a base to accept a proton?
    A base can accept a proton if it has lone pairs or a negative charge.
  • What is the relationship between acid strength and its conjugate base?
    There is an inverse relationship: a strong acid has a weak conjugate base, and a weak acid has a stronger conjugate base.
  • What does it mean if a species is amphoteric?
    An amphoteric species can act as either an acid or a base depending on the reaction conditions; water is a common example.
  • How can you identify a Bronsted-Lowry acid in a compound?
    Look for a hydrogen atom attached to an electronegative element, forming a polar bond that can be broken to release H+.
  • What happens to water when it donates a proton in a reaction?
    When water donates a proton, it becomes OH-, its conjugate base.
  • What happens to water when it accepts a proton in a reaction?
    When water accepts a proton, it becomes H3O+, its conjugate acid.
  • Why is HF a stronger acid than H2O?
    HF is a stronger acid because fluorine is more electronegative than oxygen, making the H-F bond more polar and easier to break.
  • What does a reversible arrow in an acid-base reaction indicate?
    It indicates that the reaction is reversible and does not go to completion, especially for weak acids and bases.
  • What is the relationship between base strength and its conjugate acid?
    A strong base has a weak conjugate acid, and a weak base has a stronger conjugate acid.