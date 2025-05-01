Buffer Solution A mixture of a weak acid and its conjugate base or a weak base and its conjugate acid that resists drastic pH changes.

Weak Acid A substance that partially dissociates in water, providing limited H+ ions for reactions in buffer systems.

Conjugate Base A species formed when a weak acid loses an H+ ion, often paired with a metal ion in buffer solutions.

pH A scale measuring the acidity or basicity of a solution, which buffers help maintain within a narrow range.

Buffer Capacity The effectiveness of a buffer, increased by higher concentrations of its components, in neutralizing added acids or bases.

Buffer Range The ratio window, typically between 10:1 and 1:10, where a buffer remains effective in resisting pH changes.