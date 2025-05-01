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Buffer Solution A mixture of a weak acid and its conjugate base or a weak base and its conjugate acid that resists drastic pH changes. Weak Acid A substance that partially dissociates in water, providing limited H+ ions for reactions in buffer systems. Conjugate Base A species formed when a weak acid loses an H+ ion, often paired with a metal ion in buffer solutions. pH A scale measuring the acidity or basicity of a solution, which buffers help maintain within a narrow range. Buffer Capacity The effectiveness of a buffer, increased by higher concentrations of its components, in neutralizing added acids or bases. Buffer Range The ratio window, typically between 10:1 and 1:10, where a buffer remains effective in resisting pH changes. Ideal Buffer A condition where the concentrations of weak acid and conjugate base are equal, maximizing buffering effectiveness. Strong Acid A substance that completely dissociates in water, potentially overwhelming and destroying buffer systems if added in excess. Strong Base A compound that fully dissociates in solution, capable of destroying a buffer if present in large amounts. Half Equivalence Point The stage in a titration where the amount of weak acid equals its conjugate base, resulting in optimal buffering. Neutralization A process where added acids or bases are counteracted by buffer components, minimizing pH shifts. Dilution The process of adding water, which does not affect buffer effectiveness since component ratios remain unchanged. Titration A laboratory technique used to analyze buffer behavior, especially at the half equivalence point.
Buffers definitions
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