A Buffer is a solution composed of a weak acid with its conjugate base.
Buffers Concept 1
Buffers resist drastic changes to the pH if a strong acid or strong base is added.
If a strong base is added then the buffer resists a pH change by having the weak acid neutralize it.
If a strong acid is added then the buffer resists a pH change by having the conjugate base neutralize it.
Which one of the following combinations does not create a buffer?
As we stated earlier a buffer is composed of a weak acid and its conjugate base, but there are actually three ways to create a buffer.
Buffers Concept 2
The first and most obvious way to create a buffer is to simply combine a weak acid and its conjugate base. In this case, a buffer is most ideal when both components are highly concentrated and equal to one another.
The weak acid and conjugate base can be different from one another by up to a magnitude of 10. This is called the buffer range. If they are different by more than 10 then this is considered a bad buffer.
Buffers Concept 3
The second method in creating a buffer is mixing a strong acid with a weak base. In this case since we have a strong species mixing with a weak species then we must make sure the weak species is higher in amount.
Buffers Concept 4
The third method in creating a buffer is mixing a strong base with a weak acid. In this case since we have a strong species mixing with a weak species then we must make sure the weak species is higher in amount.
Buffers Example 1
A buffer solution is comprised of 50.0 mL of a 0.100 M HC2H3O2 and 60.0 mL of a 0.100 M NaC2H3O2. Which of the following actions would completely destroy the buffer?