GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Acids and Bases

Buffers

A Buffer is a solution composed of a weak acid with its conjugate base.

Buffers Concept 1

Buffers resist drastic changes to the pH if a strong acid or strong base is added.

If a strong base is added then the buffer resists a pH change by having the weak acid neutralize it.

If a strong acid is added then the buffer resists a pH change by having the conjugate base neutralize it.

Which one of the following combinations does not create a buffer?

Which of the following combinations can result in the formation of a buffer?

As we stated earlier a buffer is composed of a weak acid and its conjugate base, but there are actually three ways to create a buffer.

Buffers Concept 2

The first and most obvious way to create a buffer is to simply combine a weak acid and its conjugate base. In this case, a buffer is most ideal when both components are highly concentrated and equal to one another.

Content

The weak acid and conjugate base can be different from one another by up to a magnitude of 10. This is called the buffer range. If they are different by more than 10 then this is considered a bad buffer.

Content
Buffers Concept 3

The second method in creating a buffer is mixing a strong acid with a weak base. In this case since we have a strong species mixing with a weak species then we must make sure the weak species is higher in amount.

Content
Buffers Concept 4

The third method in creating a buffer is mixing a strong base with a weak acid. In this case since we have a strong species mixing with a weak species then we must make sure the weak species is higher in amount.

Content
Buffers Example 1

 Which of the following combinations can result in the formation of a buffer?

A buffer solution is comprised of 50.0 mL of a 0.100 M HC2H3O2 and 60.0 mL of a 0.100 M NaC2H3O2. Which of the following actions would completely destroy the buffer?

