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What components make up a buffer solution? A buffer solution contains a weak acid and its conjugate base, or a weak base and its conjugate acid. How does a buffer resist drastic changes in pH? A buffer neutralizes added acids or bases by reacting them with its weak acid or conjugate base, keeping H+ and OH- concentrations constant. What happens when a small amount of strong base is added to a buffer? The weak acid in the buffer neutralizes the strong base, causing only a slight increase in pH. What happens when a small amount of strong acid is added to a buffer? The conjugate base in the buffer neutralizes the strong acid, causing only a slight decrease in pH. What is the ideal ratio of weak acid to conjugate base in a buffer? The ideal ratio is when the concentrations of weak acid and conjugate base are equal, or within a 10:1 to 1:10 range. What is buffer capacity and how can it be increased? Buffer capacity is the ability to neutralize added acids or bases, and it increases with higher concentrations of the weak acid and conjugate base. What is the effect of adding water to a buffer solution? Adding water dilutes both the acid and base proportionally, so the buffer's effectiveness remains unchanged. What can destroy a buffer solution? Adding too much strong acid or strong base can destroy a buffer by overwhelming its neutralizing components. What is an example of a weak acid and its conjugate base used in a buffer? HF (hydrofluoric acid) and NaF (sodium fluoride) are examples, with NaF providing the F- conjugate base. What is the first method for creating a buffer? Mixing a weak acid with its conjugate base is the first method for creating a buffer. What is the second method for creating a buffer? Mixing a strong acid with a higher amount of a weak base creates a buffer, as long as the weak base is in excess. What is the third method for creating a buffer? Mixing a weak acid with a higher amount of a strong base creates a buffer, provided the weak acid is in excess. Why must the weak component be in higher concentration than the strong component in some buffer creation methods? If the strong component is in excess, it will destroy the buffer by reacting away the weak component. What is the buffer range and why is it important? The buffer range is the 10:1 to 1:10 ratio of weak acid to conjugate base; staying within this range ensures effective buffering. At what point during a titration is an ideal buffer formed? An ideal buffer is formed at the half equivalence point, where the concentrations of weak acid and conjugate base are equal.
Buffers quiz
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