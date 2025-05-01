What components make up a buffer solution? A buffer solution contains a weak acid and its conjugate base, or a weak base and its conjugate acid.

How does a buffer resist drastic changes in pH? A buffer neutralizes added acids or bases by reacting them with its weak acid or conjugate base, keeping H+ and OH- concentrations constant.

What happens when a small amount of strong base is added to a buffer? The weak acid in the buffer neutralizes the strong base, causing only a slight increase in pH.

What happens when a small amount of strong acid is added to a buffer? The conjugate base in the buffer neutralizes the strong acid, causing only a slight decrease in pH.

What is the ideal ratio of weak acid to conjugate base in a buffer? The ideal ratio is when the concentrations of weak acid and conjugate base are equal, or within a 10:1 to 1:10 range.

What is buffer capacity and how can it be increased? Buffer capacity is the ability to neutralize added acids or bases, and it increases with higher concentrations of the weak acid and conjugate base.