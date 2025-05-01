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Calculate Oxidation Numbers definitions

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  • Oxidation Number
    A value representing an element's tendency to gain, lose, or share electrons in a substance or alone.
  • Natural State
    A condition where an element exists uncombined in nature, resulting in a zero oxidation number.
  • Group 1A Elements
    Members of the periodic table's first column, each with a consistent oxidation number of +1 in compounds.
  • Group 2A Elements
    Elements in the second column of the periodic table, each with a +2 oxidation number when in compounds.
  • Fluorine
    A halogen that always exhibits an oxidation number of -1 when bonded to other elements.
  • Hydrogen
    An element with an oxidation number of +1 with nonmetals and -1 with metals or boron.
  • Oxygen
    An element typically with an oxidation number of -2, but -1 in peroxides and -0.5 in superoxides.
  • Peroxide
    A compound containing two group 1A elements and two oxygens, where each oxygen has an oxidation number of -1.
  • Superoxide
    A compound with one group 1A element and two oxygens, each oxygen having an oxidation number of -0.5.
  • Monoatomic Ion
    A single-atom species whose oxidation number equals its ionic charge.
  • Cation
    A positively charged ion, often formed when an atom loses electrons.
  • Anion
    A negatively charged ion, typically resulting from an atom gaining electrons.
  • Diatomic Molecule
    A molecule consisting of two identical atoms, such as H2 or O2, found in nature.
  • Group 7A Elements
    Halogens like chlorine, bromine, and iodine, usually with an oxidation number of -1 except when bonded to oxygen.
  • Subscript
    A number in a chemical formula indicating the quantity of atoms of an element present in a compound.