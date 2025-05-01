Oxidation Number A value representing an element's tendency to gain, lose, or share electrons in a substance or alone.

Natural State A condition where an element exists uncombined in nature, resulting in a zero oxidation number.

Group 1A Elements Members of the periodic table's first column, each with a consistent oxidation number of +1 in compounds.

Group 2A Elements Elements in the second column of the periodic table, each with a +2 oxidation number when in compounds.

Fluorine A halogen that always exhibits an oxidation number of -1 when bonded to other elements.

Hydrogen An element with an oxidation number of +1 with nonmetals and -1 with metals or boron.