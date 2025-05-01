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Oxidation Number A value representing an element's tendency to gain, lose, or share electrons in a substance or alone. Natural State A condition where an element exists uncombined in nature, resulting in a zero oxidation number. Group 1A Elements Members of the periodic table's first column, each with a consistent oxidation number of +1 in compounds. Group 2A Elements Elements in the second column of the periodic table, each with a +2 oxidation number when in compounds. Fluorine A halogen that always exhibits an oxidation number of -1 when bonded to other elements. Hydrogen An element with an oxidation number of +1 with nonmetals and -1 with metals or boron. Oxygen An element typically with an oxidation number of -2, but -1 in peroxides and -0.5 in superoxides. Peroxide A compound containing two group 1A elements and two oxygens, where each oxygen has an oxidation number of -1. Superoxide A compound with one group 1A element and two oxygens, each oxygen having an oxidation number of -0.5. Monoatomic Ion A single-atom species whose oxidation number equals its ionic charge. Cation A positively charged ion, often formed when an atom loses electrons. Anion A negatively charged ion, typically resulting from an atom gaining electrons. Diatomic Molecule A molecule consisting of two identical atoms, such as H2 or O2, found in nature. Group 7A Elements Halogens like chlorine, bromine, and iodine, usually with an oxidation number of -1 except when bonded to oxygen. Subscript A number in a chemical formula indicating the quantity of atoms of an element present in a compound.
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Calculate Oxidation Numbers
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