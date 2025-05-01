What is the oxidation number of an element in its natural or standard state? The oxidation number is zero for an element in its natural or standard state.

What is the oxidation number of Group 1A elements in compounds? Group 1A elements have an oxidation number of +1 in compounds.

What is the oxidation number of Group 2A elements in compounds? Group 2A elements have an oxidation number of +2 in compounds.

What is the oxidation number of fluorine in compounds? Fluorine always has an oxidation number of -1 in compounds.

When is hydrogen assigned an oxidation number of +1? Hydrogen is +1 when bonded to nonmetals.

When is hydrogen assigned an oxidation number of -1? Hydrogen is -1 when bonded to metals or boron.