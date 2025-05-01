Skip to main content
Back

Calculating Molar Mass definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/11
  • Molar Mass
    Physical property expressing the mass of a substance per mole, typically measured in grams per mole.
  • Physical Property
    Characteristic of a substance that can be measured without changing its chemical identity, such as mass per mole.
  • Kilogram
    SI unit for measuring mass, though not commonly used for expressing the mass of a substance per mole.
  • Mole
    SI unit representing the amount of a substance, used as the denominator in mass per mole calculations.
  • Gram
    Unit of mass most often used when expressing the mass of a substance per mole in chemistry.
  • Gram per Mole
    Standard unit for expressing the mass of a substance per amount, central to calculations in chemistry.
  • Molar Weight
    Alternative term for the mass of a substance per mole, interchangeable with molar mass.
  • Molecular Weight
    Synonym for the mass of a molecule per mole, often used in chemical contexts.
  • Molecular Mass
    Term describing the mass of a single molecule, but often used interchangeably with mass per mole.
  • SI Unit
    International system standard for measurement, providing units like kilogram for mass and mole for amount.
  • Formula
    Mathematical expression or equation, such as the one relating mass and amount for calculating mass per mole.