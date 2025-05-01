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Molar Mass Physical property expressing the mass of a substance per mole, typically measured in grams per mole. Physical Property Characteristic of a substance that can be measured without changing its chemical identity, such as mass per mole. Kilogram SI unit for measuring mass, though not commonly used for expressing the mass of a substance per mole. Mole SI unit representing the amount of a substance, used as the denominator in mass per mole calculations. Gram Unit of mass most often used when expressing the mass of a substance per mole in chemistry. Gram per Mole Standard unit for expressing the mass of a substance per amount, central to calculations in chemistry. Molar Weight Alternative term for the mass of a substance per mole, interchangeable with molar mass. Molecular Weight Synonym for the mass of a molecule per mole, often used in chemical contexts. Molecular Mass Term describing the mass of a single molecule, but often used interchangeably with mass per mole. SI Unit International system standard for measurement, providing units like kilogram for mass and mole for amount. Formula Mathematical expression or equation, such as the one relating mass and amount for calculating mass per mole.
Calculating Molar Mass definitions
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Calculating Molar Mass
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