Molar Mass Physical property expressing the mass of a substance per mole, typically measured in grams per mole.

Physical Property Characteristic of a substance that can be measured without changing its chemical identity, such as mass per mole.

Kilogram SI unit for measuring mass, though not commonly used for expressing the mass of a substance per mole.

Mole SI unit representing the amount of a substance, used as the denominator in mass per mole calculations.

Gram Unit of mass most often used when expressing the mass of a substance per mole in chemistry.

Gram per Mole Standard unit for expressing the mass of a substance per amount, central to calculations in chemistry.