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Calculating Molar Mass quiz

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  • What does molar mass represent in chemistry?
    Molar mass represents the mass of a substance divided by the amount of that substance.
  • What is the SI unit for mass?
    The SI unit for mass is kilograms.
  • What is the SI unit for the amount of a substance?
    The SI unit for the amount of a substance is moles.
  • In what units is molar mass most commonly expressed?
    Molar mass is most commonly expressed in grams per mole.
  • What is the formula for molar mass?
    Molar mass equals grams per mole.
  • What are some synonyms for molar mass?
    Synonyms for molar mass include molar weight, molecular weight, and molecular mass.
  • What do the terms molar weight, molecular weight, and molecular mass all refer to?
    They all refer to the relationship of grams per mole, or the mass of a substance divided by the amount of that substance.
  • Why is it important to memorize the definition and formula for molar mass?
    It is important because these are fundamental concepts used frequently in chemistry calculations.
  • How is molar mass typically used in calculations?
    Molar mass is used to convert between the mass of a substance and the number of moles.
  • What does the shaded purple box in educational materials usually indicate?
    It indicates a definition or formula that needs to be memorized.
  • If you have the mass of a substance and its molar mass, what can you calculate?
    You can calculate the number of moles of the substance.
  • What is the relationship between grams and moles in the context of molar mass?
    Molar mass gives the number of grams in one mole of a substance.
  • Is molar mass always expressed in kilograms per mole?
    No, it is most commonly expressed in grams per mole.
  • What physical property does molar mass describe?
    Molar mass describes the mass per unit amount of a substance.
  • Why might you see different terms like molecular weight or molar weight in textbooks?
    Because these terms are synonymous with molar mass and all refer to grams per mole.