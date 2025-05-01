What does molar mass represent in chemistry? Molar mass represents the mass of a substance divided by the amount of that substance.

What is the SI unit for mass? The SI unit for mass is kilograms.

What is the SI unit for the amount of a substance? The SI unit for the amount of a substance is moles.

In what units is molar mass most commonly expressed? Molar mass is most commonly expressed in grams per mole.

What is the formula for molar mass? Molar mass equals grams per mole.

What are some synonyms for molar mass? Synonyms for molar mass include molar weight, molecular weight, and molecular mass.