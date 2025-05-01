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What does molar mass represent in chemistry? Molar mass represents the mass of a substance divided by the amount of that substance. What is the SI unit for mass? The SI unit for mass is kilograms. What is the SI unit for the amount of a substance? The SI unit for the amount of a substance is moles. In what units is molar mass most commonly expressed? Molar mass is most commonly expressed in grams per mole. What is the formula for molar mass? Molar mass equals grams per mole. What are some synonyms for molar mass? Synonyms for molar mass include molar weight, molecular weight, and molecular mass. What do the terms molar weight, molecular weight, and molecular mass all refer to? They all refer to the relationship of grams per mole, or the mass of a substance divided by the amount of that substance. Why is it important to memorize the definition and formula for molar mass? It is important because these are fundamental concepts used frequently in chemistry calculations. How is molar mass typically used in calculations? Molar mass is used to convert between the mass of a substance and the number of moles. What does the shaded purple box in educational materials usually indicate? It indicates a definition or formula that needs to be memorized. If you have the mass of a substance and its molar mass, what can you calculate? You can calculate the number of moles of the substance. What is the relationship between grams and moles in the context of molar mass? Molar mass gives the number of grams in one mole of a substance. Is molar mass always expressed in kilograms per mole? No, it is most commonly expressed in grams per mole. What physical property does molar mass describe? Molar mass describes the mass per unit amount of a substance. Why might you see different terms like molecular weight or molar weight in textbooks? Because these terms are synonymous with molar mass and all refer to grams per mole.
Calculating Molar Mass quiz
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Calculating Molar Mass
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