Molar Mass is a physical property that represents the mass of a substance divided by the amount of that substance.
Calculating Molar Mass
The units for molar mass are in grams per mole.
Calculating Molar Mass Example 1
Calculate the molecular weight of C3H5N3O3.
The reaction between nickel metal and hydrochloric acid is not a simple dissolution. The product formed is NiCl2 • 6 H2O (s), nickel (II) chloride hexahydrate, which has exactly 6 waters of hydration in the crystal lattice for every nickel ion. What is the molar mass of nickel (II) chloride hexahydrate, NiCl2 • 6 H2O (s)?
What is the molar mass of diazepam also known as Valium if 0.05570 mol weighs 15.86 g?