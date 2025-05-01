Chemical Property Observed during a reaction where matter's composition and identity are permanently changed, revealing new substances.

Chemical Reaction Process where reactants transform into products, altering the original substances' bonds and composition.

Reactant Starting material in a reaction, present before the arrow, which undergoes a chemical change.

Product Substance formed after a reaction, found after the arrow, with a new composition and identity.

Flammability Ease with which a material catches fire, indicating how readily it undergoes combustion.

Toxicity Potential of a substance to cause harm or adverse effects to living organisms.