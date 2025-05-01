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Chemical Properties definitions

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  • Chemical Property
    Observed during a reaction where matter's composition and identity are permanently changed, revealing new substances.
  • Chemical Reaction
    Process where reactants transform into products, altering the original substances' bonds and composition.
  • Reactant
    Starting material in a reaction, present before the arrow, which undergoes a chemical change.
  • Product
    Substance formed after a reaction, found after the arrow, with a new composition and identity.
  • Flammability
    Ease with which a material catches fire, indicating how readily it undergoes combustion.
  • Toxicity
    Potential of a substance to cause harm or adverse effects to living organisms.
  • Corrosiveness
    Ability of a material to degrade or break down other substances upon contact.
  • Reactivity
    Tendency of a substance to undergo visible changes, such as bubble or color formation, during a reaction.
  • Radioactivity
    Property involving emission of energy or particles from unstable atomic nuclei.
  • Solubility
    Extent to which a solid can be broken down and interact with a liquid, forming a homogeneous mixture.
  • Methanol
    A gaseous compound used as a reactant in reactions, represented by CH3OH.
  • Oxygen
    A gaseous element acting as a reactant, essential for combustion and many reactions.
  • Carbon Dioxide
    A gaseous product formed from reactions involving carbon-containing compounds and oxygen.
  • Water Vapor
    A gaseous product resulting from reactions, especially those involving combustion.