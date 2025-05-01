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Chemical Property Observed during a reaction where matter's composition and identity are permanently changed, revealing new substances. Chemical Reaction Process where reactants transform into products, altering the original substances' bonds and composition. Reactant Starting material in a reaction, present before the arrow, which undergoes a chemical change. Product Substance formed after a reaction, found after the arrow, with a new composition and identity. Flammability Ease with which a material catches fire, indicating how readily it undergoes combustion. Toxicity Potential of a substance to cause harm or adverse effects to living organisms. Corrosiveness Ability of a material to degrade or break down other substances upon contact. Reactivity Tendency of a substance to undergo visible changes, such as bubble or color formation, during a reaction. Radioactivity Property involving emission of energy or particles from unstable atomic nuclei. Solubility Extent to which a solid can be broken down and interact with a liquid, forming a homogeneous mixture. Methanol A gaseous compound used as a reactant in reactions, represented by CH3OH. Oxygen A gaseous element acting as a reactant, essential for combustion and many reactions. Carbon Dioxide A gaseous product formed from reactions involving carbon-containing compounds and oxygen. Water Vapor A gaseous product resulting from reactions, especially those involving combustion.
Chemical Properties definitions
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