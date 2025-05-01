What is a chemical property? A chemical property is a property of matter observed during a chemical reaction, where the substance's composition and identity are changed.

What happens to the identity of a substance during a chemical reaction? The identity of a substance is forever altered as it is changed into a new substance.

What are reactants in a chemical reaction? Reactants are the starting materials in a chemical reaction, found before the reaction arrow.

What are products in a chemical reaction? Products are the new substances formed after a chemical reaction, found after the reaction arrow.

What does flammability describe? Flammability describes how easily a substance can catch fire.

What does toxicity refer to in chemical properties? Toxicity refers to the potential of a substance to cause harm to living organisms.