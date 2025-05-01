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What is a chemical property? A chemical property is a property of matter observed during a chemical reaction, where the substance's composition and identity are changed. What happens to the identity of a substance during a chemical reaction? The identity of a substance is forever altered as it is changed into a new substance. What are reactants in a chemical reaction? Reactants are the starting materials in a chemical reaction, found before the reaction arrow. What are products in a chemical reaction? Products are the new substances formed after a chemical reaction, found after the reaction arrow. What does flammability describe? Flammability describes how easily a substance can catch fire. What does toxicity refer to in chemical properties? Toxicity refers to the potential of a substance to cause harm to living organisms. What is meant by corrosiveness? Corrosiveness is the ability of a substance to degrade or break down materials it contacts. How is reactivity observed in a chemical reaction? Reactivity can be observed through visible changes like color change or bubble formation during a reaction. What does the radioactive symbol represent in chemical properties? The radioactive symbol represents the property of radioactivity in a substance. What does solubility describe? Solubility describes how a solid interacts with a liquid, specifically whether it can be broken down by the liquid. Why are chemical properties important to understand? Understanding chemical properties is crucial for analyzing chemical reactions and changes in substances. What is the difference between physical and chemical changes? Physical changes are usually reversible and do not alter the substance's identity, while chemical changes are irreversible and change the substance's composition. What visual clue might indicate a chemical reaction is occurring? Formation of bubbles or a color change can indicate a chemical reaction is taking place. What is an example of a chemical reaction involving methanol? Methanol gas reacts with oxygen gas to produce carbon dioxide gas and water vapor. How does solubility relate to chemical properties? Solubility is a chemical property because it involves the interaction and possible breakdown of a solid in a liquid, altering the substance.
Chemical Properties quiz
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