Back
Chirality Property where a molecule's mirror image cannot be perfectly aligned with the original, similar to left and right hands. Chiral Center A carbon atom bonded to four distinct groups, creating the potential for non-superimposable mirror images. Achiral Describes a molecule lacking a carbon attached to four unique groups, resulting in superimposable mirror images. Optical Isomer A molecule that exists in two forms, each rotating plane polarized light differently due to its chiral nature. Enantiomer One of a pair of molecules that are non-superimposable mirror images, each with opposite spatial arrangements. Plane Polarized Light A type of light oscillating in a single plane, used to detect optical activity in chiral substances. Optical Activity The ability of a substance to rotate the direction of plane polarized light, indicating chirality. Mirror Image Method A drawing technique where a molecule is depicted as seen in a mirror, preserving spatial relationships. Inversion Method A drawing approach where the molecule's position is fixed but the bonds' orientations are reversed. Dashed Bond A representation in molecular drawings indicating a bond projecting away from the viewer. Wedged Bond A depiction in molecular structures showing a bond extending toward the viewer. Spatial Orientation The three-dimensional arrangement of groups around a central atom, crucial for distinguishing enantiomers. Unique Group A substituent attached to a central atom that differs in identity from the other attached groups.
Chirality definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13
Chirality
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
6 problems
Topic
Jules
Naming Alkenes
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
5 problems
Topic
Jules
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds - Part 1 of 2
6 topics 15 problems
Chapter
Jules
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds - Part 2 of 2
7 topics 15 problems
Chapter
Jules