Chirality Property where a molecule's mirror image cannot be perfectly aligned with the original, similar to left and right hands.

Chiral Center A carbon atom bonded to four distinct groups, creating the potential for non-superimposable mirror images.

Achiral Describes a molecule lacking a carbon attached to four unique groups, resulting in superimposable mirror images.

Optical Isomer A molecule that exists in two forms, each rotating plane polarized light differently due to its chiral nature.

Enantiomer One of a pair of molecules that are non-superimposable mirror images, each with opposite spatial arrangements.

Plane Polarized Light A type of light oscillating in a single plane, used to detect optical activity in chiral substances.