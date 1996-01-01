13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Chirality
concept
Chirality Concept 1
example
Chirality Example 1
ProblemProblem
Identify chiral centers in the provided optical isomers.
A
B
C
D
ProblemProblem
Identify molecule(s) capable of rotating plane polarized light.
A
A and D
B
B and C
C
A and C
D
C and D
E
A, C, and D
concept
Drawing Enantiomers Concept 2
example
Drawing Enantiomers Example 2
ProblemProblem
Provide the enantiomer using method 2. (Hint: chiral center is circled in red.)
A
B
C
D
ProblemProblem
Predict enantiomer for thalidomide compound given below.
A
B
C
D
