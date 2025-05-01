Carbohydrates Organic molecules classified into four main groups based on the number of sugar units they contain.

Monosaccharides Simplest carbohydrate units, unable to be broken down further, often represented by a single hexagon ring.

Disaccharides Carbohydrate molecules composed of two monosaccharide units linked by a specific bond.

Oligosaccharides Carbohydrate chains containing three to ten monosaccharide units, exemplified by raffinose.

Polysaccharides Large carbohydrate molecules with more than ten monosaccharide units, often exhibiting branching.

Glucose A common monosaccharide, often depicted as a hexagon, serving as a primary energy source.