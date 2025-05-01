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Carbohydrates Organic molecules classified into four main groups based on the number of sugar units they contain. Monosaccharides Simplest carbohydrate units, unable to be broken down further, often represented by a single hexagon ring. Disaccharides Carbohydrate molecules composed of two monosaccharide units linked by a specific bond. Oligosaccharides Carbohydrate chains containing three to ten monosaccharide units, exemplified by raffinose. Polysaccharides Large carbohydrate molecules with more than ten monosaccharide units, often exhibiting branching. Glucose A common monosaccharide, often depicted as a hexagon, serving as a primary energy source. Fructose A monosaccharide found in fruits, structurally similar to glucose but with distinct properties. Sucrose A disaccharide formed from two monosaccharides, commonly known as table sugar. Lactose A disaccharide present in milk, consisting of two monosaccharide units. Raffinose An oligosaccharide composed of three monosaccharide units, serving as an example of its class. Starch A polysaccharide made of numerous glucose units, serving as a major energy storage in plants. Glycogen A highly branched polysaccharide, functioning as the main storage form of glucose in animals. Cellulose A structural polysaccharide in plants, composed of long chains of glucose units. Hexagon Ring A common structural representation for the cyclic forms of carbohydrate molecules. Branching A structural feature in polysaccharides where additional connections extend from various points on the main chain.
Classification of Carbohydrates definitions
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Classification of Carbohydrates
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