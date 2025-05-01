What are the four main classes of carbohydrates? The four main classes are monosaccharides, disaccharides, oligosaccharides, and polysaccharides.

What is the simplest form of carbohydrate? Monosaccharides are the simplest form, consisting of a single sugar unit.

Give two examples of monosaccharides. Examples of monosaccharides include glucose and fructose.

How many monosaccharide units make up a disaccharide? A disaccharide is made up of two monosaccharide units linked together.

Name two examples of disaccharides. Sucrose and lactose are examples of disaccharides.

How many monosaccharide units are found in oligosaccharides? Oligosaccharides contain 3 to 10 monosaccharide units.