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Classification of Carbohydrates quiz

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  • What are the four main classes of carbohydrates?
    The four main classes are monosaccharides, disaccharides, oligosaccharides, and polysaccharides.
  • What is the simplest form of carbohydrate?
    Monosaccharides are the simplest form, consisting of a single sugar unit.
  • Give two examples of monosaccharides.
    Examples of monosaccharides include glucose and fructose.
  • How many monosaccharide units make up a disaccharide?
    A disaccharide is made up of two monosaccharide units linked together.
  • Name two examples of disaccharides.
    Sucrose and lactose are examples of disaccharides.
  • How many monosaccharide units are found in oligosaccharides?
    Oligosaccharides contain 3 to 10 monosaccharide units.
  • What is an example of an oligosaccharide?
    Raffinose is an example of an oligosaccharide.
  • What is the defining feature of polysaccharides?
    Polysaccharides are large molecules made up of more than 10 monosaccharide units.
  • List three examples of polysaccharides.
    Starch, glycogen, and cellulose are examples of polysaccharides.
  • How are the structures of carbohydrates often represented?
    They are often represented by hexagon rings, which depict the cyclic forms of sugars.
  • What type of bonds connect monosaccharide units in disaccharides and oligosaccharides?
    Specific bonds connect the units, but the details of these bonds are discussed later.
  • Can polysaccharides have branching structures?
    Yes, polysaccharides can have branching structures with additional bonds forming from various points.
  • What does the prefix 'di-' in disaccharide indicate?
    'Di-' means two, indicating two monosaccharide units are connected.
  • Can monosaccharides be broken down into simpler carbohydrate units?
    No, monosaccharides cannot be broken down into simpler carbohydrate units.
  • How many monosaccharide units can a polysaccharide contain?
    A polysaccharide can contain up to 10,000 monosaccharide units.