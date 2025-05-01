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What are the four main classes of carbohydrates? The four main classes are monosaccharides, disaccharides, oligosaccharides, and polysaccharides. What is the simplest form of carbohydrate? Monosaccharides are the simplest form, consisting of a single sugar unit. Give two examples of monosaccharides. Examples of monosaccharides include glucose and fructose. How many monosaccharide units make up a disaccharide? A disaccharide is made up of two monosaccharide units linked together. Name two examples of disaccharides. Sucrose and lactose are examples of disaccharides. How many monosaccharide units are found in oligosaccharides? Oligosaccharides contain 3 to 10 monosaccharide units. What is an example of an oligosaccharide? Raffinose is an example of an oligosaccharide. What is the defining feature of polysaccharides? Polysaccharides are large molecules made up of more than 10 monosaccharide units. List three examples of polysaccharides. Starch, glycogen, and cellulose are examples of polysaccharides. How are the structures of carbohydrates often represented? They are often represented by hexagon rings, which depict the cyclic forms of sugars. What type of bonds connect monosaccharide units in disaccharides and oligosaccharides? Specific bonds connect the units, but the details of these bonds are discussed later. Can polysaccharides have branching structures? Yes, polysaccharides can have branching structures with additional bonds forming from various points. What does the prefix 'di-' in disaccharide indicate? 'Di-' means two, indicating two monosaccharide units are connected. Can monosaccharides be broken down into simpler carbohydrate units? No, monosaccharides cannot be broken down into simpler carbohydrate units. How many monosaccharide units can a polysaccharide contain? A polysaccharide can contain up to 10,000 monosaccharide units.
Classification of Carbohydrates quiz
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