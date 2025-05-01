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Coenzymes in Metabolism definitions

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  • Coenzyme
    Organic molecule assisting enzymes in metabolic reactions by cycling between oxidized and reduced forms to transfer electrons.
  • Catabolism
    Metabolic process involving the breakdown of molecules, releasing energy through oxidation reactions.
  • Oxidation
    Loss of electrons or hydrogen from a molecule, often resulting in energy release during metabolism.
  • Reduction
    Gain of electrons or hydrogen by a molecule, typically converting coenzymes to their energy-carrying forms.
  • Electron Carrier
    Molecule that temporarily holds and transfers electrons during metabolic reactions, facilitating ATP production.
  • Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide
    Coenzyme that cycles between oxidized and reduced forms, accepting electrons and hydrogen to form NADH.
  • NAD+
    Oxidized form of a coenzyme with a positively charged nitrogen, ready to accept electrons and hydrogen.
  • NADH
    Reduced form of a coenzyme, carrying extra electrons and hydrogen, used to transfer energy in metabolism.
  • Flavin Adenine Dinucleotide
    Coenzyme that accepts two electrons and two hydrogens at nitrogen sites, forming FADH2 during reduction.
  • FAD
    Oxidized form of a coenzyme, ready to accept electrons and hydrogens at specific nitrogen atoms.
  • FADH2
    Reduced form of a coenzyme, containing two additional hydrogens and electrons, crucial for energy transfer.
  • Coenzyme A
    Molecule composed of ADP, pantothenic acid, and aminoethanethiol, carrying acetyl groups to the Krebs Cycle.
  • Thiol Bond
    High-energy sulfur-hydrogen linkage in coenzyme A, essential for acetyl group transfer.
  • Pantothenic Acid
    Vitamin B5 component of coenzyme A, vital for its structure and function in metabolism.
  • Aminoethanethiol
    Structural segment of coenzyme A containing nitrogen, carbon chains, and a terminal SH group.