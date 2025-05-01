Coenzyme Organic molecule assisting enzymes in metabolic reactions by cycling between oxidized and reduced forms to transfer electrons.

Catabolism Metabolic process involving the breakdown of molecules, releasing energy through oxidation reactions.

Oxidation Loss of electrons or hydrogen from a molecule, often resulting in energy release during metabolism.

Reduction Gain of electrons or hydrogen by a molecule, typically converting coenzymes to their energy-carrying forms.

Electron Carrier Molecule that temporarily holds and transfers electrons during metabolic reactions, facilitating ATP production.

Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Coenzyme that cycles between oxidized and reduced forms, accepting electrons and hydrogen to form NADH.