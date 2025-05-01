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Coenzyme Organic molecule assisting enzymes in metabolic reactions by cycling between oxidized and reduced forms to transfer electrons. Catabolism Metabolic process involving the breakdown of molecules, releasing energy through oxidation reactions. Oxidation Loss of electrons or hydrogen from a molecule, often resulting in energy release during metabolism. Reduction Gain of electrons or hydrogen by a molecule, typically converting coenzymes to their energy-carrying forms. Electron Carrier Molecule that temporarily holds and transfers electrons during metabolic reactions, facilitating ATP production. Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Coenzyme that cycles between oxidized and reduced forms, accepting electrons and hydrogen to form NADH. NAD+ Oxidized form of a coenzyme with a positively charged nitrogen, ready to accept electrons and hydrogen. NADH Reduced form of a coenzyme, carrying extra electrons and hydrogen, used to transfer energy in metabolism. Flavin Adenine Dinucleotide Coenzyme that accepts two electrons and two hydrogens at nitrogen sites, forming FADH2 during reduction. FAD Oxidized form of a coenzyme, ready to accept electrons and hydrogens at specific nitrogen atoms. FADH2 Reduced form of a coenzyme, containing two additional hydrogens and electrons, crucial for energy transfer. Coenzyme A Molecule composed of ADP, pantothenic acid, and aminoethanethiol, carrying acetyl groups to the Krebs Cycle. Thiol Bond High-energy sulfur-hydrogen linkage in coenzyme A, essential for acetyl group transfer. Pantothenic Acid Vitamin B5 component of coenzyme A, vital for its structure and function in metabolism. Aminoethanethiol Structural segment of coenzyme A containing nitrogen, carbon chains, and a terminal SH group.
Coenzymes in Metabolism definitions
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Coenzymes in Metabolism
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