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What is the driving force of catabolism in metabolic reactions? The driving force is the oxidation of molecules to release energy. How do coenzymes facilitate energy release in metabolism? Coenzymes cycle between oxidized and reduced forms, carrying electrons that are ultimately used to form ATP. What role do reduced forms of coenzymes play? Reduced coenzymes act as electron carriers, transferring energy to ATP bonds. What happens to a substrate during oxidation in metabolism? The substrate loses its hydrogen, which is transferred to the coenzyme. What is the oxidized form of Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide called? The oxidized form is NAD+. How is NAD+ reduced to NADH? NAD+ accepts 2 electrons and 1 hydrogen, resulting in NADH and one leftover H+. What change occurs at the nitrogen atom in NAD+ during reduction? The nitrogen loses its positive charge and becomes neutral with a lone pair. What is the reduced form of Flavin Adenine Dinucleotide? The reduced form is FADH2. How is FAD reduced to FADH2? FAD is reduced by adding 2 electrons and 2 H+ to its nitrogen atoms, forming two new covalent bonds. What structural change occurs in FAD during reduction? Pi bonds shift at the nitrogen sites as two hydrogens are added. What is the function of Coenzyme A in metabolism? Coenzyme A carries an acetyl group to the Krebs Cycle for energy production. What type of bond does Coenzyme A contain that is considered high energy? Coenzyme A contains a high-energy thiol (SH) bond. What are the three components of Coenzyme A? Coenzyme A is composed of ADP, pantothenic acid (vitamin B5), and aminoethanethiol. Which portion of Coenzyme A is responsible for its high-energy bond? The aminoethanethiol portion contains the SH group responsible for the high-energy bond. What is another name for pantothenic acid found in Coenzyme A? Pantothenic acid is also known as vitamin B5.
Coenzymes in Metabolism quiz
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