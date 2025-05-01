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Coenzymes in Metabolism quiz

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  • What is the driving force of catabolism in metabolic reactions?
    The driving force is the oxidation of molecules to release energy.
  • How do coenzymes facilitate energy release in metabolism?
    Coenzymes cycle between oxidized and reduced forms, carrying electrons that are ultimately used to form ATP.
  • What role do reduced forms of coenzymes play?
    Reduced coenzymes act as electron carriers, transferring energy to ATP bonds.
  • What happens to a substrate during oxidation in metabolism?
    The substrate loses its hydrogen, which is transferred to the coenzyme.
  • What is the oxidized form of Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide called?
    The oxidized form is NAD+.
  • How is NAD+ reduced to NADH?
    NAD+ accepts 2 electrons and 1 hydrogen, resulting in NADH and one leftover H+.
  • What change occurs at the nitrogen atom in NAD+ during reduction?
    The nitrogen loses its positive charge and becomes neutral with a lone pair.
  • What is the reduced form of Flavin Adenine Dinucleotide?
    The reduced form is FADH2.
  • How is FAD reduced to FADH2?
    FAD is reduced by adding 2 electrons and 2 H+ to its nitrogen atoms, forming two new covalent bonds.
  • What structural change occurs in FAD during reduction?
    Pi bonds shift at the nitrogen sites as two hydrogens are added.
  • What is the function of Coenzyme A in metabolism?
    Coenzyme A carries an acetyl group to the Krebs Cycle for energy production.
  • What type of bond does Coenzyme A contain that is considered high energy?
    Coenzyme A contains a high-energy thiol (SH) bond.
  • What are the three components of Coenzyme A?
    Coenzyme A is composed of ADP, pantothenic acid (vitamin B5), and aminoethanethiol.
  • Which portion of Coenzyme A is responsible for its high-energy bond?
    The aminoethanethiol portion contains the SH group responsible for the high-energy bond.
  • What is another name for pantothenic acid found in Coenzyme A?
    Pantothenic acid is also known as vitamin B5.