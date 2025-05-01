What is the driving force of catabolism in metabolic reactions? The driving force is the oxidation of molecules to release energy.

How do coenzymes facilitate energy release in metabolism? Coenzymes cycle between oxidized and reduced forms, carrying electrons that are ultimately used to form ATP.

What role do reduced forms of coenzymes play? Reduced coenzymes act as electron carriers, transferring energy to ATP bonds.

What happens to a substrate during oxidation in metabolism? The substrate loses its hydrogen, which is transferred to the coenzyme.

What is the oxidized form of Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide called? The oxidized form is NAD+.

How is NAD+ reduced to NADH? NAD+ accepts 2 electrons and 1 hydrogen, resulting in NADH and one leftover H+.