Covalent Bond A molecular connection formed by the sharing of valence electrons exclusively between nonmetal atoms.

Valence Electron An outermost electron involved in chemical bonding, crucial for achieving stable electron arrangements.

Nonmetal An element type that participates in electron sharing to form molecular bonds and achieve stability.

Octet Rule A stability guideline where atoms aim for eight electrons in their outer shell, resembling noble gases.

Duet Rule A stability principle for hydrogen, where two electrons in the outer shell mimic helium's configuration.

Noble Gas An element with a naturally full outer electron shell, serving as a model for stable electron arrangements.