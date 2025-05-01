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Covalent Bonds definitions

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  • Covalent Bond
    A molecular connection formed by the sharing of valence electrons exclusively between nonmetal atoms.
  • Valence Electron
    An outermost electron involved in chemical bonding, crucial for achieving stable electron arrangements.
  • Nonmetal
    An element type that participates in electron sharing to form molecular bonds and achieve stability.
  • Octet Rule
    A stability guideline where atoms aim for eight electrons in their outer shell, resembling noble gases.
  • Duet Rule
    A stability principle for hydrogen, where two electrons in the outer shell mimic helium's configuration.
  • Noble Gas
    An element with a naturally full outer electron shell, serving as a model for stable electron arrangements.
  • Electron Configuration
    The specific arrangement of electrons in atomic shells, determining chemical behavior and stability.
  • Molecular Compound
    A substance formed from nonmetals sharing electrons, existing as solids, liquids, or gases at room temperature.
  • Melting Point
    The temperature at which a solid molecular compound transitions to a liquid, typically lower for these substances.
  • Boiling Point
    The temperature at which a molecular compound changes from liquid to gas, generally lower than in ionic compounds.
  • Electrical Conductivity
    A property describing how poorly molecular compounds allow electric current to pass, especially in solution.
  • Electron Sharing
    A process where atoms jointly use valence electrons to achieve stable configurations without transferring them.
  • Solubility
    A characteristic indicating how molecular compounds do not easily dissolve in water, affecting their conductivity.
  • Stable Electron Arrangement
    A condition where atoms have filled outer shells, often achieved by mimicking noble gases through bonding.