What type of elements are involved in covalent bonding? Covalent bonding involves only nonmetals.

What is the main feature of covalent bonds? Covalent bonds involve the sharing of valence electrons between atoms.

What rule do most elements follow to achieve stability in covalent bonding? Most elements follow the octet rule, aiming for 8 valence electrons.

Which rule does hydrogen follow in covalent bonding? Hydrogen follows the duet rule, seeking 2 valence electrons.

Why do atoms form covalent bonds? Atoms form covalent bonds to mimic the electron arrangements of noble gases and achieve stability.

How does hydrogen achieve a stable electron configuration through covalent bonding? Hydrogen shares its one valence electron to reach a configuration like helium (1s2).