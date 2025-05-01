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Partial Pressure Individual force exerted by a single gas in a mixture, contributing to the overall force inside a container. Total Pressure Combined force from all gases present in a container, calculated by summing each individual contribution. Law of Partial Pressures Principle stating that the overall force in a mixture equals the sum of each component's individual force. Ideal Gas Law Mathematical relationship connecting amount, temperature, volume, and force for gases behaving ideally. Gas Constant Universal proportionality factor used in calculations involving the ideal behavior of gases. Fractional Composition Ratio representing a component's share in a mixture, found by dividing its percentage by 100%. Percent Composition Proportion of a specific component in a mixture, expressed as a percentage of the total. Moles Quantity representing the amount of substance, crucial for determining individual contributions in mixtures. Volume Space occupied by a gas, influencing the force it exerts within a container. Temperature Measure of thermal energy affecting the movement and force exerted by gas particles. Container Enclosed space holding a gas mixture, where individual and total forces are measured. Mixture Combination of two or more unreacting gases sharing the same enclosed space.
Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified) definitions
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Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified)
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