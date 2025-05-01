Partial Pressure Individual force exerted by a single gas in a mixture, contributing to the overall force inside a container.

Total Pressure Combined force from all gases present in a container, calculated by summing each individual contribution.

Law of Partial Pressures Principle stating that the overall force in a mixture equals the sum of each component's individual force.

Ideal Gas Law Mathematical relationship connecting amount, temperature, volume, and force for gases behaving ideally.

Gas Constant Universal proportionality factor used in calculations involving the ideal behavior of gases.

Fractional Composition Ratio representing a component's share in a mixture, found by dividing its percentage by 100%.