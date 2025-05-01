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Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified) definitions

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  • Partial Pressure
    Individual force exerted by a single gas in a mixture, contributing to the overall force inside a container.
  • Total Pressure
    Combined force from all gases present in a container, calculated by summing each individual contribution.
  • Law of Partial Pressures
    Principle stating that the overall force in a mixture equals the sum of each component's individual force.
  • Ideal Gas Law
    Mathematical relationship connecting amount, temperature, volume, and force for gases behaving ideally.
  • Gas Constant
    Universal proportionality factor used in calculations involving the ideal behavior of gases.
  • Fractional Composition
    Ratio representing a component's share in a mixture, found by dividing its percentage by 100%.
  • Percent Composition
    Proportion of a specific component in a mixture, expressed as a percentage of the total.
  • Moles
    Quantity representing the amount of substance, crucial for determining individual contributions in mixtures.
  • Volume
    Space occupied by a gas, influencing the force it exerts within a container.
  • Temperature
    Measure of thermal energy affecting the movement and force exerted by gas particles.
  • Container
    Enclosed space holding a gas mixture, where individual and total forces are measured.
  • Mixture
    Combination of two or more unreacting gases sharing the same enclosed space.