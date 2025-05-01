What is partial pressure in a gas mixture? Partial pressure is the pressure exerted by an individual gas within a mixture.

What does Dalton's Law of Partial Pressures state? Dalton's Law states that the total pressure in a container is the sum of the partial pressures of each gas present.

How do you calculate the total pressure in a container with multiple gases? Add the partial pressures of all the individual gases together to get the total pressure.

What is the formula for the partial pressure of a single gas using the ideal gas law? Partial pressure equals the moles of the gas times the gas constant times the temperature, divided by the volume (P = nRT/V).

What information do you need to calculate the partial pressure of a gas using the ideal gas law? You need the number of moles of the gas, the temperature, the gas constant, and the volume of the container.

What is fractional composition in the context of gas mixtures? Fractional composition is the percent composition of a gas divided by 100%.