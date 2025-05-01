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What is partial pressure in a gas mixture? Partial pressure is the pressure exerted by an individual gas within a mixture. What does Dalton's Law of Partial Pressures state? Dalton's Law states that the total pressure in a container is the sum of the partial pressures of each gas present. How do you calculate the total pressure in a container with multiple gases? Add the partial pressures of all the individual gases together to get the total pressure. What is the formula for the partial pressure of a single gas using the ideal gas law? Partial pressure equals the moles of the gas times the gas constant times the temperature, divided by the volume (P = nRT/V). What information do you need to calculate the partial pressure of a gas using the ideal gas law? You need the number of moles of the gas, the temperature, the gas constant, and the volume of the container. What is fractional composition in the context of gas mixtures? Fractional composition is the percent composition of a gas divided by 100%. How do you convert percent composition to fractional composition? Divide the percent composition of the gas by 100%. How does Dalton's Law relate fractional composition to partial pressure? Dalton's Law states that the partial pressure of a gas equals its fractional composition multiplied by the total pressure. If a gas has a fractional composition of 0.25 and the total pressure is 800 torr, what is its partial pressure? The partial pressure is 0.25 × 800 torr = 200 torr. Why do we assume gases behave ideally when using the ideal gas law for partial pressures? Assuming ideal behavior simplifies calculations and allows us to use the ideal gas law accurately for most conditions. What is the mathematical expression for Dalton's Law using fractional composition? Partial pressure of gas a = (fractional composition of gas a) × (total pressure). What does the total percent in the fractional composition formula always equal? The total percent always equals 100%. If you know the moles, temperature, and volume of a gas, which law helps you find its partial pressure? The ideal gas law helps you find the partial pressure. What is the sum of all fractional compositions in a gas mixture? The sum of all fractional compositions in a mixture is 1. What is the significance of partial pressures in a mixture of unreacting gases? Each gas contributes to the total pressure independently, and their partial pressures add up to the total pressure.
Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified) quiz
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