Gases, Liquids and Solids

Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified)

Partial Pressure (PGas) is the pressure exerted by an individual gas within a container.

Partial Pressure of Gases

In a container of unreacting gases, total pressure of the container is the sum of the partial pressures of each gas.

Problem

A gas mixture contains 72.8% chlorine and 27.2% neon by mass. What is the partial pressure of neon in the mixture if the total pressure is recorded as 809 mmHg?


Problem

The partial pressure of N2 in the air is 593 mmHg at 1 atm. What is the partial pressure of N2 in a bubble of air a scuba diver breathes when he is 66 ft below the surface of the water where the pressure is 3.00 atm?

