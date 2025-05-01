DNA Double Helix A structure resembling a twisted ladder, formed by two anti-parallel strands of nucleotides with bases paired inside.

Antiparallel Strands Two chains running alongside each other in opposite directions, enabling proper base pairing in DNA.

Nucleotide A molecular unit made of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base, forming DNA's building blocks.

Phosphate Group A chemical component attached to the five prime carbon of the sugar, linking nucleotides in DNA.

Pentose Sugar A five-carbon ring structure forming part of the DNA backbone, connecting to both phosphate and base.

Nitrogenous Base An interior molecule in DNA that pairs with its complement via hydrogen bonds, forming the rungs of the ladder.