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DNA Double Helix definitions

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  • DNA Double Helix
    A structure resembling a twisted ladder, formed by two anti-parallel strands of nucleotides with bases paired inside.
  • Antiparallel Strands
    Two chains running alongside each other in opposite directions, enabling proper base pairing in DNA.
  • Nucleotide
    A molecular unit made of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base, forming DNA's building blocks.
  • Phosphate Group
    A chemical component attached to the five prime carbon of the sugar, linking nucleotides in DNA.
  • Pentose Sugar
    A five-carbon ring structure forming part of the DNA backbone, connecting to both phosphate and base.
  • Nitrogenous Base
    An interior molecule in DNA that pairs with its complement via hydrogen bonds, forming the rungs of the ladder.
  • Phosphodiester Bond
    A linkage joining the phosphate of one nucleotide to the sugar of the next, creating the DNA backbone.
  • Primary Structure
    The linear sequence of nucleotides in a strand, connected by phosphodiester bonds from the five to three prime end.
  • Sugar-Phosphate Backbone
    The exterior framework of DNA, composed of alternating sugars and phosphates, supporting the double helix.
  • Complementary Base Pairing
    A specific matching of nitrogenous bases across strands, stabilized by hydrogen bonds in the DNA interior.
  • Hydrogen Bond
    A weak attraction holding together paired nitrogenous bases in the center of the DNA double helix.
  • Five Prime End
    The terminus of a DNA strand where the phosphate group is attached to the fifth carbon of the sugar.
  • Three Prime End
    The terminus of a DNA strand where the sugar's third carbon is free or linked to the next nucleotide.
  • Twisted Ladder
    A visual analogy for the DNA double helix, with sugar-phosphate sides and base-pair rungs spiraling around each other.