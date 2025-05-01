Who are credited with describing the structure of DNA as a double helix? Franklin, Watson, and Crick are credited with describing the structure of DNA as a double helix.

What does it mean when DNA strands are described as antiparallel? Antiparallel means the two DNA strands run parallel to each other but in opposite directions.

What are the three main components of a nucleotide? A nucleotide is composed of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar ring, and a nitrogenous base.

To which carbon of the pentose sugar is the phosphate group attached in a nucleotide? The phosphate group is attached to the five prime (5') carbon of the pentose sugar.

What type of bond links nucleotides together in the DNA backbone? Nucleotides are linked together by phosphodiester bonds.

In which direction does the primary structure of DNA run? The primary structure of DNA runs from the five prime (5') end to the three prime (3') end.