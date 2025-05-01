Back
Electron Transport Chain A mitochondrial process involving sequential redox reactions that transfer electrons to generate a proton gradient for ATP synthesis. Aerobic Respiration A metabolic pathway using oxygen to extract energy from nutrients, culminating in ATP production via the electron transport chain. NADH A high-energy coenzyme produced in the citric acid cycle that donates electrons to the first complex of the electron transport chain. FADH2 A reduced coenzyme from the citric acid cycle that transfers electrons to the second complex of the electron transport chain. Complex 1 A protein assembly in the inner mitochondrial membrane that accepts electrons from NADH and pumps protons into the intermembrane space. Complex 2 A membrane-bound protein that receives electrons from FADH2 and passes them to Coenzyme Q without pumping protons. Complex 3 A mitochondrial protein complex that receives electrons from Coenzyme Q and pumps protons into the intermembrane space. Complex 4 The final protein complex in the chain, transferring electrons to oxygen and pumping protons to maintain the gradient. Coenzyme Q A lipid-soluble electron carrier that shuttles electrons from Complexes 1 and 2 to Complex 3 within the inner mitochondrial membrane. Cytochrome c A small, multifunctional protein that transports electrons between Complex 3 and Complex 4 in the electron transport chain. Proton Gradient An electrochemical difference created by the accumulation of H+ ions in the intermembrane space, driving ATP synthesis. Intermembrane Space The compartment between the inner and outer mitochondrial membranes where protons accumulate during electron transport. Mitochondrial Matrix The innermost compartment of mitochondria where the citric acid cycle occurs and protons are drawn from during electron transport. Oxygen The terminal electron acceptor in the chain, combining with electrons and protons to form water at the end of the process. ATP The primary energy currency of the cell, synthesized using the energy stored in the proton gradient established by the electron transport chain.
Electron Transport Chain definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Electron Transport Chain
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
6 problems
Topic
Laura
Oxidative Phosphorylation
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
6 problems
Topic
Laura
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy - Part 1 of 2
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
KeyshawnDavis
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy - Part 2 of 2
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Nicole