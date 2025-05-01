Electron Transport Chain A mitochondrial process involving sequential redox reactions that transfer electrons to generate a proton gradient for ATP synthesis.

Aerobic Respiration A metabolic pathway using oxygen to extract energy from nutrients, culminating in ATP production via the electron transport chain.

NADH A high-energy coenzyme produced in the citric acid cycle that donates electrons to the first complex of the electron transport chain.

FADH2 A reduced coenzyme from the citric acid cycle that transfers electrons to the second complex of the electron transport chain.

Complex 1 A protein assembly in the inner mitochondrial membrane that accepts electrons from NADH and pumps protons into the intermembrane space.

Complex 2 A membrane-bound protein that receives electrons from FADH2 and passes them to Coenzyme Q without pumping protons.