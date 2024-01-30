21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
Electron Transport Chain
Electron Transport Chain
6
FADH2 can be oxidized at both complex I and II in the inner membrane of mitochondria. (T/F)
A
True
B
False
7
Write a reaction representing oxidation of NADH coenzyme.
A
NADH2 + CoQ → NAD+ + CoQH2
B
NADH+ H+ + Cyt c → NAD+ + Cyt cH2
C
NADH + H+ + CoQ → NAD+ + CoQH2
D
NAD+ + H → NADH + CoQ
8
Protons are pumped into the intermembrane space due to:
A
Energy provided by the electrons as they pass through complexes I, III & IV.
B
Decreasing of the pH in the intermembrane space.
C
CoQ pumping electrons through the complexes.
D
Formation of water from final electron acceptor.
9
The mobile electron carriers of the ETC are:
A
Complex I & II
B
Complex III & IV
C
NADH & FADH2
D
CoQ & Cyt c
