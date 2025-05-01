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What is the main function of the electron transport chain (ETC) in aerobic respiration? The ETC harnesses energy from electrons transferred from NADH and FADH2 to produce ATP. Where is the electron transport chain located within the cell? The ETC is located in the inner mitochondrial membrane. Which molecules donate electrons to the electron transport chain? NADH and FADH2 donate electrons to the ETC. To which complex does NADH donate its electrons in the ETC? NADH donates its electrons to Complex 1. To which complex does FADH2 donate its electrons in the ETC? FADH2 donates its electrons to Complex 2. Which complexes in the ETC pump H+ ions into the intermembrane space? Complexes 1, 3, and 4 pump H+ ions into the intermembrane space. Does Complex 2 contribute to the proton gradient by pumping H+ ions? No, Complex 2 does not pump H+ ions and does not contribute to the proton gradient. What is the role of Coenzyme Q in the electron transport chain? Coenzyme Q transfers electrons from Complexes 1 and 2 to Complex 3. What is the function of cytochrome c in the ETC? Cytochrome c acts as an electron carrier between Complex 3 and Complex 4. What is the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain? Oxygen (O2) is the final electron acceptor in the ETC. What is formed when oxygen accepts electrons and H+ ions at the end of the ETC? Water (H2O) is formed when oxygen accepts electrons and H+ ions. What is the result of the proton gradient created by the ETC? The proton gradient is used to generate ATP. What happens to NADH and FADH2 after they donate their electrons in the ETC? NADH is oxidized to NAD+ and FADH2 is oxidized to FAD. How does the ETC affect the pH of the intermembrane space? The ETC increases H+ concentration in the intermembrane space, decreasing its pH. What is the overall outcome of the electron transport chain in terms of energy production? The ETC produces ATP by using the energy stored in the proton gradient.
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