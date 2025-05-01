What is the main function of the electron transport chain (ETC) in aerobic respiration? The ETC harnesses energy from electrons transferred from NADH and FADH2 to produce ATP.

Where is the electron transport chain located within the cell? The ETC is located in the inner mitochondrial membrane.

Which molecules donate electrons to the electron transport chain? NADH and FADH2 donate electrons to the ETC.

To which complex does NADH donate its electrons in the ETC? NADH donates its electrons to Complex 1.

To which complex does FADH2 donate its electrons in the ETC? FADH2 donates its electrons to Complex 2.

Which complexes in the ETC pump H+ ions into the intermembrane space? Complexes 1, 3, and 4 pump H+ ions into the intermembrane space.