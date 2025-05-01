Skip to main content
Back

Electron Transport Chain quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What is the main function of the electron transport chain (ETC) in aerobic respiration?
    The ETC harnesses energy from electrons transferred from NADH and FADH2 to produce ATP.
  • Where is the electron transport chain located within the cell?
    The ETC is located in the inner mitochondrial membrane.
  • Which molecules donate electrons to the electron transport chain?
    NADH and FADH2 donate electrons to the ETC.
  • To which complex does NADH donate its electrons in the ETC?
    NADH donates its electrons to Complex 1.
  • To which complex does FADH2 donate its electrons in the ETC?
    FADH2 donates its electrons to Complex 2.
  • Which complexes in the ETC pump H+ ions into the intermembrane space?
    Complexes 1, 3, and 4 pump H+ ions into the intermembrane space.
  • Does Complex 2 contribute to the proton gradient by pumping H+ ions?
    No, Complex 2 does not pump H+ ions and does not contribute to the proton gradient.
  • What is the role of Coenzyme Q in the electron transport chain?
    Coenzyme Q transfers electrons from Complexes 1 and 2 to Complex 3.
  • What is the function of cytochrome c in the ETC?
    Cytochrome c acts as an electron carrier between Complex 3 and Complex 4.
  • What is the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain?
    Oxygen (O2) is the final electron acceptor in the ETC.
  • What is formed when oxygen accepts electrons and H+ ions at the end of the ETC?
    Water (H2O) is formed when oxygen accepts electrons and H+ ions.
  • What is the result of the proton gradient created by the ETC?
    The proton gradient is used to generate ATP.
  • What happens to NADH and FADH2 after they donate their electrons in the ETC?
    NADH is oxidized to NAD+ and FADH2 is oxidized to FAD.
  • How does the ETC affect the pH of the intermembrane space?
    The ETC increases H+ concentration in the intermembrane space, decreasing its pH.
  • What is the overall outcome of the electron transport chain in terms of energy production?
    The ETC produces ATP by using the energy stored in the proton gradient.